Frustrated Storm coach Craig Bellamy knows his side must execute for longer, if they are to end a five-game losing streak in their Round 8 home clash against the Rabbitohs on Saturday night. \n\nMelbourne has not tasted victory since its Round 2 thrashing of the Dragons on March 14. Since then, the Storm have lost to the Broncos, Cowboys, Panthers, Warriors and Raiders; the first time since 2012 they have dropped five on the bounce.\n\nBellamy's side is in unchartered waters, sitting 15th on the table, and the Storm mentor is desperate to turn things around before it gets too late.\n\n"We just seem to find ways of not playing for the 80 minutes, we're playing 50 or 60 minutes" Bellamy said on Friday.\n\n"During our game last week, Cameron Smith made the point, 'You don't win games in this competition playing 50 or 60 minutes'. That's basically what we've been doing. We're just picking a different time each week of the 50-60 minutes.\n\n"We just need to put that effort in that we're putting in at the the other times and make sure we do it for 80 minutes. Obviously, there's going to be stages in the game where your backs are to the wall and things are going to happen where you're going to be on the back foot, but that's when you've got to really stiffen up and harden up. \n\n"It's important we get our jobs done for 80 minutes and hopefully the team can get their job done for 80 minutes."\n\nRemarkably, the Storm has never lost to the in Melbourne, going 20-0 since April 24 1999.