Speculation surrounding Nathan Cleary's future being in the Super League has been swirling for months—but those closest to the situation are now pouring cold water on the noise.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Hull FC had made enquiries about Cleary and even tabled a multi-million-pound offer to sound him out.

The alleged offer is approximately a $1.9 million (AUD) contract each year over four years.

The reports added fuel to an already growing narrative, with the game's premier halfback continually linked to a potential move to the Super League.

The timing is significant. Cleary comes off contract at the end of 2027, meaning he can begin negotiations with rival clubs from November 1 this year—opening the door for formal talks and, inevitably, heightened speculation.

Adding intrigue to the situation is his personal life. Cleary's partner, Mary Fowler, is based in England, playing in the Women's Super League. The long-distance dynamic has only intensified chatter that a cross-code, cross-hemisphere move could one day be on the cards.

Reports in early April—sparked by comments from Ben Elias on NRL 360—claimed Cleary had been offered a four-year deal worth $1.9 million per season to join Hull FC, citing his source as former Hull halfback Garry Schofield. But according to Hull FC CEO Richie Myler the reality is far less dramatic.

“The Nathan Cleary scenario is that in March 2025, and I'll show you the email, I sent his agent an email and said this is where we are as a club, I've seen the reports of potentially wanting to be closer to his partner as she plays for Man City. So I did send an email saying we are an ambitious club,” Myler told Love Rugby League.

“We didn't speak figures, but I did say I understand the gravity of the number. I said if ever there was an opportunity it would be unbelievable not only for Hull FC but the game. We would like to have a conversation, and they politely replied saying thank you, but he's happy where he is. That was it. That was the last I heard of it, and that was March 2025.

“I know the NRL 360 thing broke, and the timing of it was a nightmare because obviously it is portrayed we're trying to deflect. That wasn't from me whatsoever.”

Myler also stressed that the club's focus remains broader than any one marquee signing.

“Rather than invest heavily in a player, we are still investing heavily in players, but investing in Steve (new Hull FC coach) is a massive investment because we feel he is the guy who can transcend everything else.”

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess played down any suggestion of rival interest from his club as well, dismissing the speculation with a laugh.

“That'd be nice!” he joked to Love Rugby League.

“If I'm honest, I think it's all a bit of ‘pub talk'.

“I've not heard anything about it, to be honest, just through the media.

“I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing. It's just a bit of the rumour mill going around.”