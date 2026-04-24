Earlier this year, it was revealed that the NRL would scrap the tiered nation system regarding State of Origin eligibility.

In short, players can now represent any international team and still play Origin, as long as they meet the existing criteria.

While many in Queensland and New South Wales welcomed the prospect of added strike power, others were quick to question the morals surrounding allegiance.

Yes, some genuinely believe it is morally wrong to play Origin while representing England or New Zealand instead of Australia on the international stage.

Interestingly, many of those same voices weren't exactly setting alarms to watch the Kangaroos complete an Ashes clean sweep, yet were quick to defend the sanctity of national loyalty when the rules shifted.

You may be thinking, why revisit this now?

England's newly appointed head coach, Brian McDermott, has already signalled his intent to take full advantage of the change ahead of the World Cup, declaring he will be “proactive” in recruiting Origin talent.

“Blayke Brailey and Jayden Brailey's mother is English, and if they decide they want to represent their nation, it's their nation as much as it's ours. It's not for anybody else to make a judgment on that," McDermott said.

“If the rules internationally suggest they can play, they can play legally.”

"The RFL would first check the player's qualifications, then it would ask for permission from his club for him to be approached, and finally, I would ring them - for sure."

With England now openly leaning into the system, the debate has been reignited—but it's also being misunderstood.

This rule has far less to do with Origin than people think. It's about the international game.

Introducing it in a World Cup year is no coincidence. It's a calculated move to maximise competitiveness, strengthen emerging nations, and elevate the global product at the exact moment the sport has the world's attention.

Because a more even international field produces better contests. And better contests drive genuine interest—beyond just Australia.

We're already seeing this shift play out.

Origin-calibre players are no longer confined to the green and gold. They are spreading across the international landscape, and the rise of Pacific nations is the clearest example of that.

Players like Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Payne Haas and Stephen Crichton have helped transform sides such as Samoa and Tonga into genuine contenders.

That hasn't weakened the game—it's strengthened it.

It's created unpredictability, pride, and most importantly, real rivalry on the international stage.

And rivalry is the heartbeat of sport.

There is nothing that drives it more than genuine competition, where outcomes are uncertain, and every jersey carries meaning.

This rule doesn't diminish Australia's dominance; it challenges it. It raises the standard across the board and ensures that when victories come, they actually mean something.

You don't want to represent Australia? That's fine.

Now we get to find out just how strong the rest of the world can be.

Because representing your heritage and representing your state are not mutually exclusive battles—they are two very different arenas that shape the same player.

And that's what makes this evolution of the game so compelling.

I, for one, am excited for a World Cup where genuinely anything is possible.

I am also excited to see players who have been here for ten plus years get their chance to represent the state where they learned the craft of Rugby League, without giving up the opportunity to acknowledge where they came from.

And that's exactly what the game needs.