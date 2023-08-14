Coming up against the wooden spooners, the Wests Tigers, this weekend, the Dolphins are set to be without five key players due to injury.

The Dolphins rising injury toll began against the Sydney Roosters last round with outside back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and forwards Connelly Lemuelu and Kenny Bromwich undergoing HIA's during the game.

According to News Corp, hooker Jeremy Marshall-King is expected to join the trio on the sidelines. The dummy half has sustained a shoulder injury and is unlikely to take part in the remainder of the club's maiden NRL season.

With four players already out of the clash, Ray Stone makes himself the fifth Dolphins player to be absent from the game. Stone won't just miss the game but is likely to be out for the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his foot, per News Corp.

It also comes after he was initially going to miss the clash against the Wests Tigers anyway due to being suspended for two games after being charged with a grade-one careless high tackle on Drew Hutchison last Saturday evening. The injury will allow him to save $3000 for not contesting the charge.