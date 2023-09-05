The Dolphins have released outside back Brenko Lee from the club days after their final game of the maiden season against the Warriors.

Contracted until the end of next season, Lee has played his final game for the Dolphins and will chase a swansong overseas in the Super League. According to News Corp, the Dolphins negotiated a severance package with Lee to depart effective immediately.

It is understood that multiple Super League clubs are interested in gaining the former Queensland representative's signature. These clubs include the Catalans Dragons, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

Terry Reader, the Dolphins' chief executive, confirmed that Brenko Lee will not report for the club's pre-season in 2024 after he was granted an immediate release per his request.

“We have mutually agreed with his management to a release from the final year of his contract and wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career,” Reader told News Corp.

“He was especially important in that first half of the season as we were establishing the way the Dolphins wanted to play.

“Brenko will always be remembered as a foundation player who was part of that spectacular round-one win over the Roosters.”

Debuting in 2014 for the Canberra Raiders, he would amass 88 NRL games for the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Storm, Broncos and Dolphins from 2014 to 2023.

His career to date also includes 100 NRL points (25 tries), one representative test for Tonga and one appearance for the Queensland Maroons side in 2020.

His departure coincides with Jake Averillo and Herbie Farnworth joining the Dolphins. Their arrival meant he would face a battle to clinic one of the four outside back positions in the team.

“I have achieved a lot within the NRL,” he said.

“I won a grand final and State of Origin series along with being one of the inaugural Dolphins players, all of which I am proud of.

“I am looking for a new challenge and Super League is something I have always wanted to test myself in.”

Chris Orr, the agent of Brenko Lee confirmed to the publication that they are already in talks with multiple clubs.

“We're currently talking to a number of clubs, including Catalans and Leeds, there's a bit of interest,” said Orr of PSM.

“Brenko helped Wayne and the Dolphins kickstart their NRL campaign, but he now wants a different challenge in the Super League.”