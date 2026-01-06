The Dolphins have received a measured but positive update on the recovery of Max Plath, with the versatile forward eyeing a return early in the 2026 season following ACL surgery.

Plath was one of the Dolphins' standout performers in 2024 but managed just eight NRL appearances in 2025 after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Speaking to the media during the club's pre-season, the 24-year-old said his rehab was progressing strongly, drawing confidence from having navigated a similar recovery earlier in his career.

“I've done it before, I know what it's like and I know it's going to be fine,” Plath said.

“It's been a long six months, but it's coming along really strong now, it's at the point where they're actually holding me back a little bit.”

While a Round 1 return has been ruled out, Plath remains optimistic about featuring early in the campaign, with Round 3 or 4 emerging as a more realistic target once the nine-month recovery mark is reached.

Whenever he is cleared to return, Plath is expected to regain match fitness through the Dolphins' Queensland Cup affiliate Redcliffe, where he will look to force his way back into the NRL side.

Competition for spots looms large for the utility forward, with the emergence of Kurt Donoghoe during Plath's absence creating selection headaches for coach Kristian Woolf. However, Plath made it clear he is unfazed by the challenge.

“Kurt is a sensational player,” Plath said.

“I've always said I'd rather be the worst player in a winning team than the best player in a losing team.

“Winning is everything for me.”