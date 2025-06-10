The Dolphins have been hit by a horror double injury blow, with Max Plath and Daniel Saifiti set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The news comes with the Dolphins also confirming Tom Gilbert, who was originally targeting a Round 24 return, is also set to be ruled out for the season.

Plath suffered what is believed to be an ACL injury over the weekend., while Saifiti has reportedly has surgery on an MCL injury and will not be able to return.

It's understood Plath has already been booked into see a surgeon, with the Dolphins confirming he has suffered a 'serious knee injury' but refusing to confirm it's an ACL, or that he will be subject to the usual nine to twelve month recovery window.

The injury came during Friday night's monster win over the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The serious nature of an ACL injury means Plath is likely to now be racing the clock for Roundf 1 next year.

One of the Dolphins' most important players in the middle third of the park, his absence becomes even greater with the club also confirming Saifiti will miss the remainder of the season with shoulder surgery booked in for Wednesday.

He injured his shoulder in Round 8, and the injury failed to improve with rehabilitation.

The former Knights forward arrived at the Redcliffe-based outfit prior to the start of 2024, and has been in strong form for Kristian Woolf's side.

The Dolphins confirmed Gilbert's pectoral tear operation saw medical staff find a labrum tear in his shoulder. That has been repaired, but will rule him out for the remainder of the year.

With no return in sight for Thomas Flegler as he attempts to continue his long recovery from nerve damage in the shoulder, it will place plenty of responsibility on a host of other players for the NRL's 17th side.

The mid-season signing of Francis Molo means he will continue to start at prop alongside Felise Kaufusi for the foreseeable future, while the club will be hopeful Ray Stone can start at lock through the coming weeks, with increased responsibility off the bench likely for the likes of Josh Kerr, Mark Nicholls, Connelly Lemuelu and possibly a recall for former Melbourne Storm player Kenneath Bromwich.

The Dolphins clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville next weekend, before making the long trek to Perth where they are hosting the Newcastle Knights in Round 16.