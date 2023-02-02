The odds of Anthony Milford and Sean O'Sullivan starting the season in the halves are so short its unbackable, however, a former Panther is catching eyes as he works towards an NRL debut.

While the Dolphins have been slandered for a lack of marquee recruits, they've instead signed a stack of young talent, securing their future even if the present is a little bleaker for it.

Outside back Valynce Te Whare is certainly one to watch as is hooker Harrison Graham, yet none come close to the potential of Isaiya Katoa as he turns heads again and again.

Dolphins recruit Isaiya Katoa with a Golden Point field goal to seal the win for the Panthers over the Knights in the Jersey Flegg Grand Final today, 19-18!!!#NRL #JerseyFlegg pic.twitter.com/l2rSQhlIbY — Roast (@thenrlroast) September 25, 2022

The 18-year-old was pinched by Wayne Bennett from Penrith's SG Ball side and for good reason. Katoa kicked the Panthers to a premiership via a late-game field goal in last year's Jersey Flegg Grand Final, before being selected as part of Tonga's 24-man squad for the World Cup.

Despite having to do his HSC tests whilst on tour, the youngster impressed those around him, scoring two tries and kicking 21 goals in just three games before eventually starting in their Quarter Final loss to Samoa.

Named at halfback in this weekend's trial match against the Capras, Katoa is sure to win over a stack of new fans during the game, however, he already has a few within the club.

“I think he's going to be fantastic,” Wallace told Fox Sports.

“His natural ability is outrageous, the way he takes the line on, his footwork — you really don't know what he's going to do.

“He hasn't even played an NRL game yet but he leads the team around like he's played 50.

“I think having Wayne (Bennett) and Kristian Woolf there it's only going to make him even better.”

He isn't the only teammate in awe of the teenager's ability.

“He's got it,” Nikorima said.

“For such a young bloke, he's very calm, he's level-headed and he's pretty smart too and is mature for his age.

“The thing I like the most about him is his tempo when he's playing, going from slow to fast or fast to slow. I don't know where he learned it but he's definitely one to look out for.”

Katoa will don the No. 7 this weekend in the Dolphins' first-ever match, but don't expect it to be the last we see of Isaiya this pre-season.