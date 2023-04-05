Connelly Lemuelu has inked a three-year contract extension with the Dolphins that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Not originally signed as one of the Dolphins' marquee signings, Lemuelu has been a starter for the Dolphins in the second row and made a huge impact for the start-up side.

Brought in from the North Queensland Cowboys, Lemuelu came into the side after only playing 24 games across three seasons with the Cowboys.

Terry Reader, Dolphins' chief executive spoke about re-signing Lemuelu to the club until the end of 2025

"We were very pleased with the pre-season Connelly had and that hard work has paid dividends for him early in the season," said Reader in a media statement.

"Our recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan had marked Connelly as a player that could have a big impact on the NRL and he has been proven right already."

"He is the kind of player this club was looking for both on and off the field."

"We are very pleased that Connelly has agreed to be a Dolphin for at least the next three years and look forward to watching him continue to improve as a player."