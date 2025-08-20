2025 has truly blessed us with a magnificent season of rugby league to date.

Fans of the bottom few clubs may disagree but the fact we are three weeks away from finals and there is still plenty to play for for almost every side ... it's so beautiful!

I'd argue there are two teams sitting above the rest right now, but from there the debate will flow.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Week 24?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders final bye was perfectly placed. A rest a month out from Finals is worth its weight in gold, while it won't disrupt momentum either.

A top two spot awaits. Penrith, the Tigers and the Dolphins stand between Canberra and a second ever Minor Premiership.

This Friday evening's blockbuster against Penrith may decide their finals path!

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

Melbourne, sans Papenhuyzen and Hughes pipped the Panthers, in Sydney, at the post. That is a massive statement!

Harry Grant was again the hero, as he's been many times across the past month. His Golden Point try was an crafty as it was beautiful. Xavier Coates could be the form winger of the comp right now.

The Bulldogs are in town on Friday night. A win here and a Minor Premiership run is very much on.

3. Penrith Panthers (3)

Penrith fell in Golden Point to the premiership favourites. It ended a seven game win streak and showed they can still match it with the very best.

Dylan Edwards had two horribly timed errors, not that they're ever well times, but was otherwise massive. 288 metres and two try assists was his return on the night.

Friday evening's home game in Mudgee against Canberra could make or break their top four hopes. Game of the season?

4. Brisbane Broncos (5)

I don't know whether I'm over rating the Broncos here (I probably am) but on their day/night they just seem capable of doing the most extraordinary things.

Reece Walsh is the human rollercoaster. This week was the highest of highs. An incredible try, a try assist and 249 run metres made him best on ground in a season defining win over the Dolphins.

Brisbane travel to Newcastle as massive favourites. A big win all but secures Finals footy for a side very capable of big things in September.

5. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs are stuttering, make no mistake. That said, they're going to finish in the top four and set themselves up for a genuine shot come Finals time.

It's hard to find any positives in their 32 point to 12 loss to the Roosters. They need to start seeing a lot more from Max King and Josh Curran, among others.

Friday night's game in Melbourne could decide their season. A big loss and they're going to struggle to recover. A win would be worth its weight in gold.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

Cronulla's massive win against the Titans on Saturday afternoon slightly calmed nerves in the Shire. Cronulla now have five wins in six games, yet still look far from the finished product.

Unfortunately they lost captain Cameron McInness to an ACL injury but otherwise it was a perfect day out. Nicho Hynes was on fire while Mawene Hiroti had the greatest game of his NRL career.

A bye this weekend is perfectly timed. They should welcome back KL Iro against Newcastle. The two points puts them in the conversation for a top four finish and all but confirms finals footy.

7. Sydney Roosters (7)

The Roosters, for mine, had the best weekend of any team. They absolutely played the Bulldogs off the park and put themselves in prime position to play Finals footy.

James Tedesco was again magnificent. He is cruising toward the Dally M medal and has the Zero Tackle MVP wrapped up. Naufahu Whyte was a monster in the middle and bossed some bigger named opponents.

They should beat the Eels on Saturday night, even away from home, and depending on the Dolphins result earlier in the day, could almost confirm their spot in the top eight.

8. New Zealand Warriors (8)

They were made to work hard for it but the Warriors got the job done against the Dragons and returned to the top four.

Adam Pompey crossed for a double, including the match winner in the 72nd minute. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck continues his brilliant season with another massive run return of 267 metres.

A trip to the Gold Coast awaits this Saturday evening. It will feel like a home game and should see them consolidate fourth spot for at least this week.

9. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins played their part in one of the most entertaining games of the weekend. Unfortunately the loss to the Broncos put their Finals hopes in real jeopardy.

Trai Fuller's highlight reel try just after time looked as though it had the Phins on their way to victory over Brisbane. Unfortunately their defence fell apart and allowed the Broncs to storm home.

Saturday afternoon's trip to Brookvale Oval is simply must win. A loss and it's over for another year. A win and it's very much on!

10. Wests Tigers (11)

The Wests Tigers are playing a brilliant brand of footy right now. Two wins and a bye across the past three weeks has fans looking at their slight Finals chances.

Adam Doueihi was again fantastic in the 26-12 win over Manly. Taylan May, who I had best on ground, has been a tremendous signing. His brother Terrell was, again, the dominant force in the middle.

Sunday afternoon against the Cowboys should be a sell out at Leichhardt Oval. I'd back the Tigers here. If results go their way, who knows!?

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

The Dragons had a lot of luck on Friday evening, all of it bad. Losing two players to concussion in one tackle, then a third just minutes later ... unheard of. Their loss to the Warriors unfortunately ends their late season revival.

Mathew Feagai crossed for a double and ran for 213 metres. The returning Christian Tuipulotu had 217. Both had no choice give they lost three forwards on the night.

Thursday night's game against the Bunnies could be anything. The Dragons will be confident though.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (14)

The Cowboys had an afternoon out, at home, against the lowly Knights on Sunday afternoon.

Scott Drinkwater had the ball on a string for the entire 80 minutes in a magnificent effort. The 38-4 win could very well have been 50 +.

A tough trip to Leichhardt Oval awaits but plenty of Cowboys are playing for their spots so should be at 100% effort on Sunday afternoon.

13. Manly Sea Eagles (12)

Manly's season continues to go from bad to worse. They were played off the park by the Tigers, seeing their Finals chances evaporate in the process.

Tolutau Koula was again breathtaking for Manly. Unfortunately almost no one else went with him. Tom Trbojevic needs to return to the centres ASAP.

They host the Dolphins this Saturday afternoon. It's a must win for both teams, but probably for different reasons. Change should be coming at Brookie.

14. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

Souths second straight win in a row, this week over the Eels, sees them avoid the wooden spoon and set up a fun finish. Three weeks ago there isn't a Bunnies fan who wouldn't have taken that.

Jye Gray and Tallis Duncan are two of the finds of the season. Gray especially continues to play well beyond his years.

There's no reason they can't beat the Dragons, at home, on Thursday night to continue their good run.

15. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels season ended many months ago but losing to the busted Bunnies on Saturday night could not have been fun.

Zac Lomax is busting his backside every week but this ruck it up and kick to Lomax game plan probably isn't going to work.

They welcome the red hot Roosters to town on Saturday night.

16. Newcastle Knights (16)

The Knights are limping toward the end of the season. Their best hope now is to sneak a win and avoid the wooden spoon.

The 38-4 loss in Townsville probably could have been far worse.

They host Brisbane on Sunday afternoon. The crowd will be big but they better hope the Broncs get lost on their way to the stadium.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans good recent results hit a wall on the weekend as they copped 50 points against an up and down Sharks outfit.

AJ Brimson has been their best player all season. Watch him named out of position in the coming weeks.

They host the Warriors on Saturday evening. I say that but I expect the Warriors fans to outnumber the locals.