Rugby league fans, it is time to rejoice. The major bye weeks are officially over.

Ok there's a slightly shortened round this weekend but throw in the Origin Decider and an NRLW fixture on Thursday night and we have survived the toughest slog of the year.

Round 18 produced plenty of talking points and had major repercussions for one high flying side.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings?

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders survived a scary against a motivated Dragons side but did bank the competition points. Sans Hudson Young and Josh Papalii no less.

Kaeo Weekes is officially the most enjoyable player in the competition to watch after his highlight reel hatty and almost 350 run metres.

A bye this weekend will have them rested and near full strength to launch an assault on what looks like a Minor Premiership.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

No Origin stars, no Papenhuyzen, no worries for the now second placed Storm.

The 26-20 win over the Cowboys wasn't all smooth sailing but it ended in two competition points, all that matters. Nick Meaney was brilliant at the back. Bronson Garlick continues the Storm conveyer belt of talent.

It remains to be seen who backs up from Origin but it shouldn't really matter as a Saturday afternoon trip to Newcastle awaits.

3. Brisbane Broncos (4)

The Broncos managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat on Friday night. A brilliant final 20 from Ezra Mam set up one of the all time comebacks.

Josiah Karapani's 60th minute try looked as though it would be a consolation but three further tries in quick succession would see Brisbane emerge 22-18 winners against the Dogs.

A Sunday night clash with the Titans, away from home, shouldn't provide too many issues. This side is humming and should welcome back Ben Hunt very soon.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (3)

For 59 minutes on Friday night it looked as though the Origin depleted Bulldogs would record a vital victory over the Broncos.

Unfortunately a 20 minute shocker saw them crumble to a 22-18 loss. Oh boy have the fans, and doubters, let their feelings be known.

The Dogs have a chance to get right back on track against a Cowboys side who will have just as many players backing up from Origin.

5. New Zealand Warriors (5)

The bye this weekend was perfectly timed for a Warriors side missing half their spine for a long period to come.

A home game against the Tigers on Sunday afternoon is a literal dream fixture. It should allow them the hit-out to re-find form and get back on track.

6. Penrith Panthers (6)

Penrith enjoyed their third and final bye of the season this past weekend.

I'll be shocked if Ivan Cleary names all of his Origin stars for their Sunday clash with the Eels. I'm betting on the Premiers either way to be honest.

7. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins probably spent their bye weekend practicing their Try July routines. If their recent form is anything to go by, they'll need plenty of them.

A broken and battered Sharks team awaits on Friday night.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

For the second straight week the Sea Eagles have put inferior opposition away with minimal fuss at Brookvale Oval.

The Trbojevic to centre experiment has been a brilliant success to date. They're two from two and Turbo looks a different player. Reuben Garrick's return to the win has been special also.

A bye this weekend is perfect. They can rest up and prepare for a genuine Finals tilt that looked as though it may have been slipping away.

9. Sydney Roosters (8)

The Roosters let a brilliant opportunity slip in losing to a struggling Tigers outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Naufahu Whyte's best effort yet in First Grade and a double to Mark Nawaqanitawase was not enough to see them home.

They play the Dragons on Saturday afternoon. With all their Origin stars back (likely) a win here is required. Their Top Eight hopes may depend on it.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys, missing plenty of Origin stars, fell to a well below strength Melbourne side on Saturday night, at home.

It may seem harsh but they had to win this game. That is the reality of a Cowboys side quickly losing touch with the eight. Scott Drinkwater is a few less errors away from being an elite superstar.

The Cowboys host the Dogs in a Saturday night blockbuster. Both teams should be at full strength, Origin-wise anyway. Sign me up!

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons were really good on Friday night. They almost stunned the table topping Raiders but left their run just a little too late.

Tyrell Sloan had a magnificent night out with two tries and a string of highlights that will have Dragons fans cursing his lack of defensive or aerial abilities.

A very winnable game, at home, against the Roosters awaits this weekend. Time to find out out if the Red V are serious or not.

12. Cronulla Sharks (12)

The Sharks are a team who absolutely needed a bye this past weekend. Time will tell if Craig Fitzgibbon is willing to make the changes to replenish his team.

They start hilarious and massively undeserved favourites against a Dolphins team who will be licking their lips on Friday night.

13. Newcastle Knights (13)

Newcastle suffered an awful week despite banking two points from their final bye as news broke that Kalyn Ponga's season is likely over.

They host the Melbourne Storm this Saturday afternoon. I wish them luck. They'll need it.

14. Wests Tigers (16)

The Wests Tigers finally have that win that has eluded them since Magic Round. The 30-28 win over the Roosters was brilliant fun to watch as a neutral.

Latu, Sione and Samuela Fainu all scored for the Tigers on the day. Terrell May was a monster in the middle against his old team, to nobody's surprise.

A trip to New Zealand awaits. The win was good but the Tigers have to get a roll on now if they want to kickstart their season.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (14)

The Bunnies, in truth, offered very little against Manly in their 30-12 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

A brilliant afternoon, in the centres, from Tallis Duncan was a major highlight in an otherwise below part afternoon at Brookie.

Hopefully the bye this weekend allows them to finally welcome back some players. It may be too late.

16. Parramatta Eels (15)

Well, the time is now for Jason Ryles and his Parramatta Eels. Their byes are done, the points are banked and it's all out action until the end of the season.

They'll play a Penrith side, on Sunday afternoon, who will likely rest their Origin stars. This is must win for the Eels!

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans byes are done now. They still remain last despite Souths, their closest rivals, having two byes in the bank.

To say the Titans need to find a way to upset Brisbane on Sunday evening is a massive understatement. Their season looks done.