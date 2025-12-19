New Gold Coast Titans head coach Josh Hannay has already indicated AJ Brimson is the most likely five-eighth for the club in 2026, but now, the star English representative has been pictured in the club's number six jumper.

Seemingly participating in the club's internal media day ahead of the new campaign, Brimson took part in one of the latest social media trends.

Don't ask us what it is, but we are sure the kids will love it.

At the end of the video, Brimson, who nailed it by the way, turns around and is very clearly wearing the number six jumper.

Brimson has played a litany of positions in recent years, with fullback, centre, five-eighth and halfback all on his list.

The star has made it fairly clear his preference is to be at fullback, but with Keano Kini at the club, that seems an unlikely prospect.

Kini has been re-signed long-term, and is clearly viewed as the future of the number one jumper for the club, while Jayden Campbell, as he did when fit throughout 2025, will play at halfback.

Campbell has also recently been re-signed.

That leaves Brimson either playing at five-eighth or centre, and with the retirement of Kieran Foran, the only other suitable option in the Titans' Top 30 for a halves spot is likely to be Lachlan Ilias, who has made the off-season move north after a disappointing season with the Red V, which he spent most of in reserve grade.

Ultimately, him wearing the number six at the media day could mean nothing, but it would back up recent comments made by Hannay who suggested he wants to see Brimson in the number six jumper.

“I'd love to give (Brimson) a real opportunity at six,” Hannay said on SEN 1170 Sportsday at the end of November.

“I think his versatility has hurt him at times throughout his career to this point. I see he has an ability to play six.

“It's unfortunate that he's come out of the (Ashes) tour with a busted shoulder so he's gonna miss some valuable reps at training but if we can get enough into him in the over the course of the pre-season, I see his combination with Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini in our spine as a really dangerous one.

“I know he can play centre, but I really want to give him an opportunity to make a fist of the six position.”

As for the social media trend?

Brimson had a laugh in the comments, suggesting he gave 'No consent for this to be posted.'

We will let you be the judge of what he really wanted though.