It's finally happened - Des Hasler has coached his last game in a Sea Eagles polo.

The club held yet another board meeting on Thursday morning, where the board decided to part ways with the veteran coach. His manager, George Mimis, was informed of the decision shortly after the meeting, per the Daily Telegraph.

Similar to the late-2018 Wayne Bennett saga, Hasler agreed to a host of changes and measures to be put in place, only to be terminated days later.

It's expected the head coach will pursue legal action against the Sea Eagles over his sacking.

Despite the turmoil of late, Hasler is one of Manly's all-time most successful coaches, leading the Sea Eagles to both the 2008 and 2011 premierships, as well as coaching the second-most amount of games for Manly during their tenure.

Hasler had agreed on Wednesday afternoon to remain for 2023 and welcome Anthony Seibold as his assistant-coach and future successor, but following intense scrutiny and leaked emails regarding the Pride jersey fiasco, something had to give.

