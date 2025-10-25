One of eight players farewelled by the Gold Coast Titans at the end of the 2025 NRL season, halfback Thomas Weaver has officially signed with a new team.

Still only at the start of his playing career, the 22-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League competition until the end of the 2027 season.

The fifth new arrival at the club, Weaver made 11 appearances in the NRL since debuting in 2023 but failed to break through the club's ranks and cement a regular spot in the halves - he was mainly used as a back-up playmaker.

An Under-19s NSW Blues representative in the past, he has also played 39 matches in the QLD Cup for the Tweed Seagulls which saw him score six tries in the process.

"My family, manager, and I had a conversation about what we thought would be the best move for me going forward with my footy," Weaver said.

"We spoke to Chris Chester and got the opportunity to come over and play some consistent footy."

The move to Castleford makes Weaver the latest NRL player to join the club ahead of next season, following Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawaa and Semi Valemei from the Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys.

"I'm really excited about Tom Weaver joining our club," Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester said.

"He's the final piece of our spine for 2026.Tom is an organising, on-the-ball number 7 who has a strong running and kicking game.

"I know Ryan can take Tom's game to a whole new level, and I'm really looking forward to seeing him get to work in pre-season."