Departed Gold Coast Titans back-rower Ryan Foran has officially signed a new contract which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career heading into the 2026 season.

One of eight players farewelled by the Titans at the end of the 2025 NRL season, alongside the likes of Sean Mullany and Thomas Weaver, Foran has agreed to join the Burleigh Bears - a feeder club of the Brisbane Broncos - in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition for next year.

The move to the Bears will see him link up with the likes of Guy Hamilton, Kurt De Luis, Takitau Mapapalangi and former NRL player Paul Turner.

Yet to register a single appearance in first-grade, he initially joined the Gold Coast Titans in 2023 on a train-and-trial deal before being elevated to the club's Top 30 roster for the past two seasons.

In 19 QLD Cup appearances in 2025, the former Australian Schoolboys representative scored three tries, made five line-breaks, 392 tackles and made 1239 total running metres, averaging 65 per match for the Ipswich Jets.