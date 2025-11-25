Departed Canberra Raiders duo Danny Levi and Jordan Martin have both signed with new clubs for the 2026 season, which will allow them to continue their rugby league playing career.

Part of the group of six players that the club farewelled at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Levi has decided to take his talents overseas, while Martin has joined an Australian club.

Linked with a return to the Super League for some time, Levi has officially joined the Leeds Rhinos on a two-year contract until at least the end of the 2027 season.

A dual international for New Zealand and Samoa, he joins the club following 171 matches with the Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, Huddersfield Giants and Raiders.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Leeds Rhinos. The club has an incredible history, a loyal fanbase, and a vision for the future that I'm excited to be part of," Levi said.

"I'm looking forward to contributing however I can, working hard with the boys, and embracing everything that comes with playing in Super League.

"This is a fresh chapter for me and I can't wait to get started.”

As Levi heads to the Super League, Martin will remain in Australia after agreeing to join the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup competition for the 2026 season.

Debuting in 2024, the 25-year-old appeared in one first-grade match for the Raiders and is coming off 12 appearances for the club in the NSW Cup during this year's campaign.