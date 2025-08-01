As his future at the Gold Coast Titans remains clouded, star back-rower David Fifita has found himself linked to a Sydney team.

One of the highest-paid players in the NRL, with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance since signing and moving to the Gold Coast, but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.

Finding himself out of favour at the Titans, which saw him axed to the QLD Cup, reports recently emerged that he is being shopped around to rival clubs despite still being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Destined not to be at the Titans for much longer, Fifita has now found himself linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which comes just over 12 months after he backflipped on a four-year contract to join their rivals, the Sydney Roosters.

"It's going around that he called Wayne Bennett up a few weeks back, obviously he's having problems at the Titans and he's not in favour with Des Hasler," Paul Kent said on Kenty Blitz.

"I think if he'll get out, he'll get out, and I think if the Titans can get rid of him, they'll get rid of him.

"That's going to be the issue. How much money he's on and how much Souths are prepared to pick up if he goes, because the Titans will want to get him off the books...but they [Souths] don't want to pay close to a million dollars.

"Whether it comes to fruition or not, I don't know but certainly, he's making a few calls about getting out of the club."

Fifita spoke to The Courier-Mail after being dropped to reserve-grade.

“I'm not going to whinge about it,” he said. “There is a reason for why this has happened, but the real truth will come out one day. Everyone doesn't know the real story.

“I don't want to talk about that (Hasler feedback), to be honest. I just want to enjoy my footy for the Jets and get back to the NRL.

