Prior to the start of the season, David Fifita met with Queensland Origin coach Billy Slater to ask how he can return to Origin, the Titans star told AAP.

Averaging 163 metres in his 6 games this year Fifita is making a strong case to return to the Queensland left edge, and he is confident he can help make sure NSW remain without the shield.

"We had a chat before the season in round one, myself and a few other boys in the team, about what it takes to put on that jersey and what you have to do," Fifita said to the AAP.

"We had lunch (with Slater) and caught up with him. I know what I need to do."

The left-side resurgence of the Titans through both Fifita and Kieran Foran has helped the side find three wins so far in 2023, an improvement over their two wins at the same point last year.

The 23-year-old says how influential Foran has been to his game. Having a senior half next to him after years of relative inexperience has let the back-rower shine and have clear direction in his running game.

It is a nice change of pace for Fifita's career at the Titans as previously the most experienced half at the club during his time was Ashley Taylor.

267-gamer in Foran is also loving playing alongside the big man and only hopes he can help in his bid to return to the Origin arena.

"He is such an enormous talent. I think he has got so much growth to go in his game but his first month of footy has been outstanding," Foran told AAP

"He has shown us and everyone else the sort of footballer he is. I just want him to continue to bring that each and every week."

To make Origin I, the second-rower will need to continue producing stand-out performances to compete for a spot with stars such as Jeremiah Nanai and Jai Arrow.