The South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower might have left the Gold Coast Titans over the off-season, but he clearly isn't finished talking about his former club.\n\nFifita's last season in Gold Coast under then coach Des Hasler was an absolute mess.\n\nThe star found himself dropped, battling an ankle injury and at one point used in the centres despite being a former Queensland State of Origin second-rower.\n\nHe was in the headlines as looking for a potential release from the middle of the season or earlier onwards, and got one at the end of the year, linking up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and old Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.\n\nFifita is slowly turning things around under his former boss, and had what could be his best game in well over a year during Good Friday's victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs.\n\nHe revealed on ABC Radio after the game that he is no longer being taken for granted.\n\n“It's good being down here with Wayne [Bennett] and the boys," Fifita told the radio network after the game.\n\n"And to have the support of a team that loves me, and doesn't take me for granted."\n\nIt seems to hint at deeper issues at Gold Coast, with Fifita in and out last year. His ankle injury was the official reason, but there was constant speculation of other background issues floating around between the second-rower and his coach.\n\nFifita, who spent five years at Gold Coast, played 90 matches for the club and is now signed with South Sydney through to the end of 2027.\n\nThe Titans, who finished at the wrong end of the ladder, have started 2026 at a similarly slow pace under Josh Hannay, losing their first three games before notching a win over the St George Illawarra Dragons with new second-rower Arama Hau excelling.\n\nThe Gold Coast clash with the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday evening in Round 5.