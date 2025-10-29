David Fifita has confirmed he will join the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the next two seasons after being released by the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nThe Origin-calibre forward had a dismal 2025 season under Des Hasler, and has regularly been linked with an exit from Robina since the middle of the year.\n\nThe Titans have now formally released him from the final year of his deal, and it's believed they will cover a chunk of his salary as he heads to South Sydney for the next two seasons.\n\nThere he will link up with Wayne Bennett for 2026 and 2027 as he looks to rediscover his best form.\n\n“The club wants to see David happy and playing football and a new opportunity will give him a chance to do that,” Incoming Titans coach Josh Hannay said.\n\n“The entire club wish him well moving forward.”\n\nFifita has played 90 games for the Titans, but only 8 of those came in 2025.\n\nPrior to his time on the Gold Coast, he had played 44 games for the Brisbane Broncos, with the now 25-year-old debuting in 2018.\n\n“David will provide a new dimension to our forward pack and we are looking forward to seeing him in the red and green,” Rabbitohs head of recruitment Mark Ellison said.\n\n“He has shown he has what it takes to dominate NRL matches and can match it with the best at State of Origin and Test Match level.\n\n“He made his NRL debut under Wayne (Rabbitohs Head Coach Wayne Bennett) at the Broncos and he has always been regarded as one of the game's best when he is at his best.\n\n“He will be a fantastic inclusion in our squad going forward and will provide us with a different style of player in our forwards rotation.\n\n“We look forward to having him join us for pre-season training next month.”\n\nFifita will likely slot straight into South Sydney's best 17 for 2026, winning a spot on the edge.\n\nHe will commence his first pre-season at Maroubra next month.