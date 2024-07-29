Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou has made a decision on his rugby league future inking a two-year contract to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

A club veteran, Tupou has scored 156 tries in Roosters colours in 258 first-grade matches since his debut in 2012 and will be the longest-serving player at the club come next season.

A three-time premiership winner at Bondi, he is also the club's all-time leading tryscorer and will be instrumental in the backline next season as Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii depart for the 15-man code.

His decision to remain at the club also comes after the ten-time NSW Blues Origin winger was linked with Super League outfit Catalan Dragons for next season.

“I'm incredibly grateful to be able to continue my journey with the Sydney Roosters," said Tupou

"This is my home, and I'm honoured to have the opportunity to keep representing in the jersey that means so much to me."

As he gets set to compete in his 14th season in the NRL competition, Tupou enters 2025 as the last member of the Roosters' 2013 Grand Final team that defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 26-18 who is still at the club in a playing role.

He will likely partner Dominic Young on the wing, which will see rugby union recruit Mark Nawaqanitawase play in the centres, and the other vacant spot will either go to Billy Smith or Robert Toia next season.

The Sydney Roosters have four confirmed departures for next season, while another ten players remain without a contract beyond this season.

“Daniel has been the cornerstone of our team for more than a decade now and he is someone we all regard very highly and respect,” added coach Trent Robinson.

“His incredible work ethic and dedication to the team is a reflection of the special player and person ‘Toops' (Tupou) is, so I'm really pleased that his experience will continue to benefit those around him."