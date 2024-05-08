Nearing the end of his contract with the Sydney Roosters, veteran winger Daniel Tupou has been linked with a potential move to another club.

A stalwart of the club's backline since his debut in Round 24, 2012, Daniel Tupou is two games away from registering 250 first-grade games for the Roosters and will be remembered for helping the team claim three premierships in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

He has also had a big impact on the representative scene, with the winger managing 18 Tests for Tonga and ten games for the NSW Blues, recently appearing in the 2022 State of Origin series.

As he continues to get older and the Roosters look to the younger players in their squad, such as Billy Smith, Tupou is without a contract for next season, with his current deal expiring at the end of 2024.

Now, reports from French publication L'Independant have emerged that Super League outfit Catalan Dragons are showing an interest in Daniel Tupou's services for next season.

While nothing has been confirmed regarding Tupou's future at the Roosters, it has been heavily reported that he could retire with teammates Luke Keary and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves at the end of the season.

Last week, reports from The Sydney Morning Herald emerged that the 32-year-old is currently mulling over whether or not he will play next year.

“I cherish every opportunity I get to represent the Sydney Roosters. I love this club and the people in it,” Tupou said last year after deciding to extend his contract for a further season.