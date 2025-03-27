Three more teams have exited the race for Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, while another club has reportedly emerged as a potential destination for the veteran alongside The Dolphins and Sydney Roosters.

On a salary of around $1 million, Cherry-Evans formally declined a two-year contract tabled by his current team on Thursday and is now officially on the lookout for a new team as he looks to play on beyond 2025.

Although he turned 36 in February, he is still one of the elite playmakers in the competition and has been a staple of the QLD Maroons side in the State of Origin arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since his decision to leave the Northern Beaches came to light, the rumour mill has been in overdrive about where he might sign and whether he will remain in New South Wales, return home to Queensland, or potentially move overseas to the Super League competition.

Following the announcement, the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans have become the latest three teams to exit the race for his signature, despite all three being linked with him over the past few days.

"I will say it once. We are really happy with the retention that we have and the direction that we are taking," Gold Coast coach Des Hasler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Knowing Cherry, and his management team are also pretty smart, they will sit back now and just wait, I'd imagine. I think there is a lot more to play out."

BREAKING DCE NEWS: Bulldogs not in race. Bulldogs GM Phil Gould statement to @9NewsSyd "I really admire DCE as a person. He’s an ornament to the game. Obviously I’ve been a fan of his football his whole career. But Daly Cherry-Evans will not be coming to the Bulldogs” @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) March 27, 2025

While the Broncos, Bulldogs, Dragons, Rabbitohs, and Titans have now all exited the race for Cherry-Evans' services, another club has emerged as a potential destination for the 2011 Grand Final winner.

According to The Courier-Mail, Super League club Catalans Dragons has become the latest team linked with the veteran halfback, and it's understood that the QLD Maroons playmaker is open to a move to France, which would see him link up with Luke Keary.

This would see them join the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters, who have confirmed interest in signing him in a three-club race.

Considered the frontrunners for his signature, the Roosters have the funds in the salary cap to sign him following several high-profile departures at the end of last season and have already brought in NSW Blues dummy-half Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys for next year.

It is understood that Cherry-Evans would play a role similar to that of Chad Townsend and help mentor Sam Walker and Sandon Smith.

RELATED >> Manly eye premiership-winning duo to replace Daly Cherry-Evans

"We haven't discussed it, is the first thing. It's pretty big news for the game obviously and pretty rare that a player like that comes on the market, especially at this time of the year," Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson said.

"We haven't discussed it as yet but as a business, you've got to look at it as well.

"I'd say we'll get at that when we know a bit more info though about (when) decisions get made as well.

"I don't think I need to talk about how good a player he is. I think we all know how good he is and how dominant he's been in many arenas. I think it's pretty clear for everyone to see that.

"It will be interesting to see which direction he wants to go over the next few months."

"If there's genuine interest, we'd love to have a conversation," Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf said.

"We've got space in the cap; that's not a problem.

"We've been very smart in how we've managed the cap to make sure we do have opportunities for good players when they become available.”

RELATED >> SEVEN potential replacements for Daly Cherry-Evans

While he confirmed it would be his last season at the Northern Beaches, he has yet to make up his mind on whether he will hang up the boots or sign with another team.

However, all reports indicate that he will continue to play as long as his body is in shape and he remains fit and healthy.

"I think there's already been a deal done. I don't think he's signed, but I reckon he's agreed to terms, with a handshake or a wink, wink, nod, nod. [I reckon he's said], 'I'll be there, '" said Andrew Johns on Freddy and the Eighth.

"The Roosters board's got great connections. If he's looking to go into the media, there's great connection with Nine and also Fox, if that's what he wants to do."

Former Brisbane Broncos and QLD Maroons forward Corey Parker also believes that Cherry-Evans will remain on the football field beyond this season, admitting the Sydney Roosters is his likely destination.

"I believe the deal is done. I believe Daly Cherry-Evans will go to the Roosters," Parker said via The Courier-Mail.

"If you look at the links, Daly's manager also manages James Tedesco (Roosters captain).

RELATED >> Civoniceva backs Cherry-Evans as he nears historic Origin record

"I'm extremely surprised he is leaving Manly, but you don't make that call if you haven't got something else lined up.

"He would be a great signing for the Roosters playing alongside Sam Walker."