If Daly Cherry-Evans pulls on the Maroons jersey in this year's State of Origin opener on May 28, he'll do so as the oldest male player in the fixture's storied history.

It's a record Petero Civoniceva has held for more than a decade, and one he'd be proud to hand over.

Civoniceva was 36 years and 73 days old when he made his final Origin appearance in 2012.

If Cherry-Evans is selected for Game I at Accor Stadium, he'll be 36 years and 97 days, eclipsing Civoniceva's mark and becoming, statistically at least, the oldest warhorse ever to take the field in rugby league's most brutal arena.

“Daly has been such a tremendous servant to the Queensland jersey and I think he has thoroughly earned that right,” Civoniceva said, speaking with AAP.

“He knows he is coming up to the final few years of his rugby league career. We are waiting to see where his career will finish in clubland but to get those best years out of him, if that means to step down from rep football entirely that is a decision for him to make.”

Cherry-Evans has not confirmed his plans beyond this season, either in the NRL or at Origin level.

Manly offered the veteran halfback a two-year contract extension, which he declined, keeping his future open.

Cherry-Evans claimed on Wide World of Sports that no offer had been put on the table until he said that he was leaving, based on the club's previous position that they'd only make an offer if another club did so first.

But when it comes to State of Origin, there's no question his heart remains in it.

“When you talk about parts of the game that you love ... I love playing State of Origin,” Cherry-Evans said.

“That's something that's going to be really hard for me to separate from. My heart's definitely still in it but I reckon over the next month or so, I'll get really clear on if that's going to be the best thing for me and my body, and the Manly club. It'll be really hard to say no to playing Origin again this year.”

Cherry-Evans has played 25 Origin matches and holds the record for most consecutive games at halfback for Queensland, having worn the No.7 in every match since Game III of 2018.

Through that stretch, he's led Queensland to multiple series wins, including the upset triumphs of 2020 and 2022.

“He has been such a consistent leader and player,” Civoniceva said.

“When you think about Queensland's recent success he is front and centre in all that and he's still playing great footy.”

Civoniceva's own Origin swansong was memorable for different reasons.

Initially planning to step away from the representative scene in his final NRL season in 2012, he was talked into one last campaign by coach Mal Meninga - going out with a 21-20 series win in Brisbane, sealed by a Cooper Cronk field goal.