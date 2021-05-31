Nathan Cleary will be facing a slightly more nervous night when the Dally M count arrives compared to what he may have anticipated a few weeks ago.
A fortnight ago he looked set to run away with the Dally M Medal, but Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, James Fisher-Harris and Tom Trbojevic have ensured an exciting count at this stage.
As usual, votes will now be hidden from now until the night the medal is awarded.
Brisbane Broncos 12 vs Melbourne Storm 40
Nicho Hynes showed why he is in such high-demand. His performance was superb and played a key role in helping the Storm cruise to a comfortable victory.
Five-eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
The Storm were never likely to be challenged by the struggling Broncos. They were professional and put Brisbane to the sword in a methodical dismantling.
Dally M votes: 3 – Brandon Smith, 2 – Nicho Hynes, 1- Jesse Bromwich.
North Queensland Cowboys 29 vs New Zealand Warriors 28
North Queensland did all they could to blow a 22-6 half-time lead. They were in complete control of this one before the Warriors came storming home and looked destined to pull-off an incredible come-from-behind win.
Valentine Holmes’ monster field goal was the difference between the two teams in the end with the Cowboys moving into 7th position.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Dally M votes: 3 – Scott Drinkwater, 2 – Val Holmes, 1 – Reece Walsh.
Wests Tigers 34 vs St George Illawarra 18
Daine Laurie was awarded a very well deserved three votes as the Tigers dismissed the Dragons in impressive fashion.
The Dragons started slowly and were playing catch-up from that point onwards and were never close to reeling in the runaway Tigers. A tale that is becoming all too familiar for the Dragons.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Dally M votes: 3 – Daine Laurie, 2 – Luke Brooks, 1 – Luciano Leilua.
Penrith Panthers 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 4
The Panthers look unstoppable. It feels like we are all thinking that every week as they continue to roll over opponents while rarely looking challenged.
Nathan Cleary missed out on the votes this time around. No votes see his lead cut down to four as votes go hidden making for a nervous night come the Dally M ceremony.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
Dally M votes: 3 – Stephen Crichton, 2 – James Fisher-Harris, 1 – Brian To’o.
South Sydney Rabbitohs 38 vs Parramatta Eels 20
A Dane Gagai hat-trick was the driving force behind the Bunnies massive win over the Eels. That being said though, Alex Johnston also managed to cross the line three-times in a brilliant attacking display.
Cody Walker stood out as well as he showed his State of Origin credentials in a brilliant display. The Eels were disappointing from the get-go.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Dally M votes: 3 – Dane Gagai, 2 – Cody Walker, 1 – Damien Cook.
Sydney Roosters 44 vs Canberra Raiders 16
The Roosters made a statement after their disappointing loss last week. They showed that they aren’t a spent force just yet as they dismantled a flat Canberra side.
James Tedesco hit some form which will be a sight for sore eyes for NSW fans as Origin 1 nears. The win for the Roosters was badly needed and was carried by their leaders.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
Dally M votes: 3 – Joey Manu, 2 – James Tedesco, 1 – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.
Cronulla Sharks 38 vs Gold Coast Titans 10
Shaun Johnson put the Sharks on his shoulders in his milestone game. There was no way he was going to lose in his 200th appearance.
The Titans on the other hand put up little to no fight and went without a yell. They looked lost and went through the motions on their way to another disappointing defeat.
Halfback
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Dally M votes: 3 – Shaun Johnson, 2 – Matt Moylan, 1 – Aaron Woods.
Newcastle Knights 18 vs Manly Sea Eagles 10
The Knights managed to upset the Sea Eagles who had been in good form leading into this contest. The win wasn’t all positives for the Knights though.
Star forward Tyson Frizell is now ruled out of Origin 1 after going off injured. It’s a major blow for both the Blues and the Knights and clouded what was a brilliant day for Newcastle.
Second-row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Dally M votes: 3 – Tyson Frizell, 2 – Daniel Saifiti, 1 – Daly Cherry-Evans.
ROUND 12 LEADERBOARD:
|Nathan Cleary
|21
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|17
|James Fisher-Harris
|16
|Tom Trbojevic
|15
|Latrell Mitchell*
|13
|William Kennedy
|12
|James Tedesco
|12
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|12
|Adam Doueihi
|11
|Ben Hunt
|10
|Scott Drinkwater
|10
|Benji Marshall
|10
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|9
|David Fifita*
|9
|Mitch Moses
|8
|Cody Walker
|8