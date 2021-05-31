Nathan Cleary will be facing a slightly more nervous night when the Dally M count arrives compared to what he may have anticipated a few weeks ago.

A fortnight ago he looked set to run away with the Dally M Medal, but Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, James Fisher-Harris and Tom Trbojevic have ensured an exciting count at this stage.

As usual, votes will now be hidden from now until the night the medal is awarded.

Brisbane Broncos 12 vs Melbourne Storm 40

Nicho Hynes showed why he is in such high-demand. His performance was superb and played a key role in helping the Storm cruise to a comfortable victory.

NICHO HYNES

Five-eighth Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 1.2

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 26.4

Kick Metres

The Storm were never likely to be challenged by the struggling Broncos. They were professional and put Brisbane to the sword in a methodical dismantling.

Dally M votes: 3 – Brandon Smith, 2 – Nicho Hynes, 1- Jesse Bromwich.

North Queensland Cowboys 29 vs New Zealand Warriors 28

North Queensland did all they could to blow a 22-6 half-time lead. They were in complete control of this one before the Warriors came storming home and looked destined to pull-off an incredible come-from-behind win.

Valentine Holmes’ monster field goal was the difference between the two teams in the end with the Cowboys moving into 7th position.

SCOTT DRINKWATER

Fullback Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Tries 0.8

Try Assists 1.3

Tackle Breaks

Dally M votes: 3 – Scott Drinkwater, 2 – Val Holmes, 1 – Reece Walsh.

Wests Tigers 34 vs St George Illawarra 18

Daine Laurie was awarded a very well deserved three votes as the Tigers dismissed the Dragons in impressive fashion.

The Dragons started slowly and were playing catch-up from that point onwards and were never close to reeling in the runaway Tigers. A tale that is becoming all too familiar for the Dragons.

DAINE LAURIE

Fullback Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Tries 0.4

Try Assists 4.4

Tackle Breaks

Dally M votes: 3 – Daine Laurie, 2 – Luke Brooks, 1 – Luciano Leilua.

Penrith Panthers 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 4

The Panthers look unstoppable. It feels like we are all thinking that every week as they continue to roll over opponents while rarely looking challenged.

Nathan Cleary missed out on the votes this time around. No votes see his lead cut down to four as votes go hidden making for a nervous night come the Dally M ceremony.

STEPHEN CRICHTON

Centre Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Try Assists 0.7

LB Assists 0.4

Tries

Dally M votes: 3 – Stephen Crichton, 2 – James Fisher-Harris, 1 – Brian To’o.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 38 vs Parramatta Eels 20

A Dane Gagai hat-trick was the driving force behind the Bunnies massive win over the Eels. That being said though, Alex Johnston also managed to cross the line three-times in a brilliant attacking display.

Cody Walker stood out as well as he showed his State of Origin credentials in a brilliant display. The Eels were disappointing from the get-go.

DANE GAGAI

Wing Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Tries 127.3

All Run Metres 14.8

Tackles Made

Dally M votes: 3 – Dane Gagai, 2 – Cody Walker, 1 – Damien Cook.

Sydney Roosters 44 vs Canberra Raiders 16

The Roosters made a statement after their disappointing loss last week. They showed that they aren’t a spent force just yet as they dismantled a flat Canberra side.

James Tedesco hit some form which will be a sight for sore eyes for NSW fans as Origin 1 nears. The win for the Roosters was badly needed and was carried by their leaders.

JOSEPH MANU

Centre Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 0.6

LB Assists 0.3

Tries

Dally M votes: 3 – Joey Manu, 2 – James Tedesco, 1 – Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Cronulla Sharks 38 vs Gold Coast Titans 10

Shaun Johnson put the Sharks on his shoulders in his milestone game. There was no way he was going to lose in his 200th appearance.

The Titans on the other hand put up little to no fight and went without a yell. They looked lost and went through the motions on their way to another disappointing defeat.

SHAUN JOHNSON

Halfback Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Try Assists 279.5

Kick Metres 0.5

LB Assists

Dally M votes: 3 – Shaun Johnson, 2 – Matt Moylan, 1 – Aaron Woods.

Newcastle Knights 18 vs Manly Sea Eagles 10

The Knights managed to upset the Sea Eagles who had been in good form leading into this contest. The win wasn’t all positives for the Knights though.

Star forward Tyson Frizell is now ruled out of Origin 1 after going off injured. It’s a major blow for both the Blues and the Knights and clouded what was a brilliant day for Newcastle.

TYSON FRIZELL

Second-row Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 36.9

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 3.1

Tackle Breaks

Dally M votes: 3 – Tyson Frizell, 2 – Daniel Saifiti, 1 – Daly Cherry-Evans.

ROUND 12 LEADERBOARD: