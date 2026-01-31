We are now getting oh so close to the best time of the year: any time there is rugby league on our screens.

Throughout the pre-season we have been making a series of fearless predictions.

Today we name our Dally M Medal winners, Premiers, top try scorers and much more.

As always, these are mean to be fun and aren't a crack at any side.

Below are the final 10, of our 50 fearless predictions for 2026:

10. Mitch Moses wins Dally M Medal

I flip flopped several times on this. Nathan Cleary has to win one before he retires while Reece Walsh is set for a monster season.

I'm going to go "fearless" here and go with the Eels ace, Mitch Moses.

I feel like the Eels will push for a top eight spot in 2026. I may be on an island here but if Moses can play 22+ games, there's no reason they can't.

My thinking here is that Walsh and Cleary will split points with other stars in their side. Moses is the man in blue and gold and will produce a worldly season to claim the prize.

9. Tamika Upton wins another Women's Dally M Medal

Ok I can't be fearless here. I just don't see a world in which anyone else in the competition gets close.

The Broncos may fall back and lose a second game in 2026 but they've added superstar Jesse Southwell. We all know how close she and Upton are.

Upton bagged her second medal in 2025, beating out teammate Julia Robinson and future teammate Jesse Southwell last year.

The Broncos superstars may be the only reason she doesn't retain, if they take too many points off her.

8. Mark Nawaqanitawase top try scorer (again)

I have a feeling that Marky Mark is going to leave us with some special memories in 2026 before returning to the other code.

Sam Walker is a try assist machine, not that Nawaqanitawase needs help. I also think Dally Cherry-Evans will love kicking to the high flying winger.

Nawaqanitawase crossed for a competition high 24 tries in 2025. There's no reason he can't fly even higher in 2026.

I also expect Xavier Coates, Sam Stonestreet and Josh Addo-Carr to score plenty!

7. Georgia Ravics NRLW top try scorer

It's a big leap to put anybody here other than Tamika Upton, and maybe it's my Sharks bias showing.

Georgia Ravics plays outside try assist machines Annessa Biddle and Chantay Kiria-Ratu. She's also improving in the air with every off-season.

Ravics crossed for 10 tries in 12 games last year but with the Sharks boasting the competition's most exciting young halfback, there's no reason she can't improve on that this season.

Upton will be hard to beat though, while Warriors young gun Payton Takimoana will be looking for another bag of tries in '26.

6. QLD win Men's Origin

Any "gap" between the quality of the two states has closed to the point where it comes down to injuries and coaching.

If Mitch Moses plays all three games, NSW win the series. I'm convinced of that. Unfortunately history suggests he won't play all three.

Coaching will again be the difference. Billy Slater seems to be able to find a watch to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Laurie Daley seems to be able to lose un-losable games yet somehow still maintain the support of those who employ him.

5. NSW Women retain Women's Origin

New South Wales were a world better than their QLD counterparts in the 2025 series.

The end result will read 2-1 to the Blues but 32-12 and 26-6 wins in live games prove there was a massive gulf in class, and coaching last year.

John Strange was the perfect appointment as NSW coach and his selections ensured a stress free games three.

Jesse Southwell is set to challenge Tamika Upton as the best in the game and will lead her state to retaining the shield.

4. Warriors make NRLW Finals debut

The Warriors had a better season last year than many expected.

It was great to welcome them back to the NRLW competition following the Covid enforced exit a few years ago.

The Warriors have added Broncos Grand Fnal winners Gayle Broughton, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala and Mele Hufanga as well as Stacey Waaka from Rugby. Payton Takimoana is a try scoring freak.

They now look set for a first ever NRLW Final's appearance in 2026. I'm locking them in.

3. Dolphins make their NRL finals debut

I thought last year was the year but I am convinced it will be 2026.

Isaiya Katoa is one of the best playmakers in the competition. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Herbie Farnworth are unstoppable on their day.

Throw in Selwyn Cobbo, the returning Jack Bostock, the criminally underrated Kodi Nikorima, Jeremy Marshall-King (post injury) and who is going to stop them?

Up front they welcome back Tom Flegler as well as Tom Gilbert and Max Plath. This side could be anything in 2026. What they will be though is Finalists.

2. Cronulla win NRLW Premiership

The Broncos are undoubted favourites to retain the crown they won in 2025, having got stronger with the addition of Jesse Southwell.

That said, the Sharks were only the bounce of the ball away from a second straight NRLW Decider in 2025.

The Sharks have lost Brooke Anderson (Dragons) and Talei Holmes (pregnancy) but will welcome back a fully fit Caitlan Johnston-Green as well as Tegan Dymock and China Polata.

For any chance to upset the two big guns, the Sharks must finish top two and be at full fitness. Huge if, but hey ... "fearless".

1. Melbourne Storm finally win Premiership

The Storm have lost Ryan Papenhuyzen and Eliesa Katoa for the season.

I did my top four predictions draft and didn't have the Storm in the four.

Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart have already signed elsewhere for 2027. They've lost two straight Grand Finals.

This is 100% exactly the situation where any other team would fall back to the back. Not Craig Bellamy's Melbourne Storm though.

They may even be the first team to win it from outside the top four. There's just something about counting out the Storm that almost guarantees they'll prove everyone wrong.