With the Ashes Series, and Australia Day, in the rear vision mirror, it is officially football season!

Vegas is still a few weeks off yet but the small of trial footy is in the air. At this point, it will do.

February is brilliant because it's a time where, as a fan, you can convince yourself of anything.

Fans of five fanbases are sure they'll be celebrating a Premiership in October.

Meanwhile fans of all 17 teams are sure their side won't go anywhere near finishing last. Someone has to!

Today we continue with our fearless predictions.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Today we are focusing on the World Cup, Perth's next signings and the pre-season challenge.

Here are our next tenp predictions in our series of 50 fearless predictions for 2026:

20. England miss World Cup semi-finals

If all goes to plan, Australia and New Zealand will qualify for their group in this year's World Cup.

The remaining pools, which feature Samoa, Tonga and England, are combined and will see two nations emerge.

Samoa should qualify, meaning the winner of the Tonga/England match up is likely to provide the fourth team.

A huge crowd will be on site in Perth. I expect it to be a massive Tongan majority. That should be enough to see them get the win and emerge, even with a game against Samoa to follow.

19. Jillaroos win Women's World Cup

I want to step out on a limb here but I just can't see anything other than a Jillaroos victory in the World Cup Final.

The Jillaroos smashed the Kiwi Ferns to the tune of 40 points to 8 back in November. A year isn't enough to turn that around.

There's a chance the Aussies will lose talent as players opt to represent other nations, but it won't matter.

The other games will be fun but the golf between Australia and New Zealand to the rest is massive. This despite a scare from Samoa to New Zealand in last year's Pacific Championships tournament.

18. Boxing sideshows continue

I loathe sideshow boxing. I also see it's appeal.

There's a reason 50 million tuned in for Jake Paul's last fight, while 100,000 tuned in to see Australia's best Jai Opetaia in his last fight.

Former (or current) NRL stars are immediate draws when it comes to boxing. Nelson Asofa-Solomona has become the new golden boy for George Rose and co. over at No Limit.

There's no chance that No Limit don't extend their roster by signing retiring, or even current, NRL players. I don't like it, but it will happen.

17. Tolutau Koula remains unsigned deep into the season

I get the feeling that Tolutau Koula wants the fullback role at Manly.

With Tom Trbojevic re-signing, albeit short-term, Koula doesn't seem in a mad rush to activate his player option for 2027.

Perth would love to name him as their fullback for their first game in 2027 while the Sharks are actively looking for fullback options.

I expect this one to drag deep into the season. Koula may stay in the centres until Turbo moves on but fullback money options are going to be hard to ignore forever.

16. Mavrik Geyer plays plenty of first-grade

I had to check how many games Mavrik Geyer had played. I was convinced it was somewhere between one game and 50 yet I honestly couldn't provide anything more specific.

He is too good for NSW Cup. Unfortunately he was caught behind some of the best in the game at Penrith.

A shift to the Tigers provides new beginnings and new opportunities. He simply has to play this season.

The Tigers need to take a punt on his upside over some tried, tested and ultimately average forward options.

15. The Dolphins win the Pre-Season Challenge

The first reaction here from many will be "who cares?". Well, you're not wrong, but someone will win it.

I'm tipping the Dolphins as they play the Titans and Warriors combined with the fact the Phins score a mountain of points.

There's bonus points for tries and offloads, which suits the points heavy Dolphins game-plan.

Ultimately no one will remember this in a month, and I put very little into this, but Dolphins for mine.

14. Kyle Flanagan plays NSW Cup at some stage in 2026

OK now we are really in "fearless" territory because if Flanagan Jr wasn't dropped to reserve grade in 2025, surely it can't happen in 2026. Right?

Let me preface this by saying I have met Kyle numerous times and I have nothing but positive things to say about that.

That said, he was very, very lucky to hold onto his position at times during the 2025 season.

Even the notoriously difficult to budge Shane Flanagan will be forced to make a call at some stage during 2026. Even if it is a token week or two to "refresh".

13. The haters will hate

Ok I am 20 years too old to be calling anyone a "hater" but cynics will be cynical, no matter what.

Nicho Hynes could have the game of his life against the Broncos yet people will stay say he needs to do it against the Panthers.

He'll then have a great game against the Panthers yet people will still yell he needs to do it in a Grand Final.

I am convinced he could win a Clive Churchill Medal in a 40-0 victory and "fans" would still find a way to discredit and call him names.

12. Newly suggested kick off rule is hated by all

I fully understand that the game needs to evolve.

I just wish PVL, Abdo and co would let the game breathe a little before drastically shaking things up.

I was a fan of the six-again rule when it was implemented (to a point) and even more-so once it was scaled back.

With that said, I absolutely loathe the idea of letting a team decide whether they want to kick off or receive after a try. It completely changed the fabric of the game. I hate it and so do you!

11. Perth land two (more) Sharks

The Sharks have a mountain of players off-contract and a host of young stars emerging.

Something has to give. My belief is Sharks captain Cameron McInness will head over a lead the Bears in their first season.

Sione Katoa looks at long odds to remain at the club while Jesse Ramien's spot looks reserved for young gun Michael Gabrael.

One of those two may end up at Perth. I wouldn't be shocked if Braden Hamlin-Uele or Toby Rudolf are linked either.