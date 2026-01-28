Can you feel that? That, my friends, is the sweet scent of rugby league.\n\nThe trials are now within touching distance and Vegas is not that far behind it.\n\nThe pre-season allows for levels of hope and blind belief that you can't fake come round ten.\n\nIt also allows us to try and predict the season a head. Always a risky proposition.\n\nPart 1\nPart 2\n\nToday we're looking at the Panthers return to form, the 2026 Wooden Spooners, the first coach sacked and much more.\n\nBelow are 10 more in our series of 50 fearless predictions for 2026:\n\n30. Panthers return to the top four\nFor those of us who enjoyed Penrith's "downfall" in 2025 ... Well, I wouldn't get use to it.\n\nBlaize Talagi became a star by the mid to late point of 2025 while Casey McLean looks like an absolute monster in the centres.\n\nNathan Cleary is still arguably the best big game player in the competition (while wearing Penrith colours anyway).\n\nTheir start to the 2025 season was a complete horror show yet still they had a Prelim won for 70 minutes. That start won't happen again this year and they'll return to the Top Four.\n\n29. Maori win both All Stars games\nThe last time the Māori women's team won the annual All Stars clash was back in 2023. This was the last time the contest was played across the Tasman.\n\nI am predicting them to return to the winner's circle in front of a huge home crowd in a few weekend's time.\n\nI'll even double down and say the men's Māori team win their second clash in a row, following their close win in 2025.\n\nThe teams are yet to be announced, at time of compiling this list, but the list of players available for all four teams should mean two brilliant games. \n\n28. Angus Crichton not only player lost to Rugby Union\nThere is a Rugby Union World Cup being held in Australia in 2027.\n\nDoes anyone remember the last time this event was held Down Under? 2003. Prior to this Rugby Australia went all out to secure NRL stars such as Matt Rogers to headline their title tilt.\n\nAngus Crichton has already been announced as joining the NSW Waratahs next year. I doubt he'll be the only one.\n\nThe Wallabies are currently ranked seventh and need star power to bring casual fans in prior to the World Cup. Big name NRL players is the easiest way to address this.\n\n27. Expansion talks continue\nWith the introduction of Perth and then Papua New Guinea, there will be 19 NRL sides by the 2028 season.\n\nThere is no doubt that the NRL want a round 20 sides. Expansion talks will continue, with a new side likely for 2030.\n\nA second New Zealand side seems the most obvious, while Adelaide talks never really go away.\n\nI'd be happy to haunt expansion, I think PNG is a side too far, but there's no way PVL and co haven't got their eyes on number 20.\n\n26. Roosters to lead the competition after Round 12\nDespite games against the Panthers, Sharks and Broncos, I expect the Roosters to start the season well in 2026.\n\nDally Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson arrive to help bolster a side many had as a top four side overall last season.\n\nJames Tedesco is showing no signs of slowing down, Mark Nawaqanitawase is a highlight reel and Sam Walker will (hopefully) play much more footy this year.\n\nTheir draw is pretty favourable early on and they'll lead as we head into the Origin break.\n\n25. Jonah Pezet to excite both Eels and Broncos fans\nIn one of the strangest situations I can remember, Jonah Pezet will run out for Parramatta this year knowing that he will be a Bronco in 2027.\n\nThe kicker here is that Pezet is yet to play a single game for the Eels. He hadn't even posed for a photo yet before the Broncos deal was done.\n\nPezet is a gun for hire in 2026 and will play well for Parra. This is great news for Broncos fans who know he's headed their way the year after.\n\nI thought we'd see this, but with 2027 deals being signed for the Bears. This will be interesting, yet will work out.\n\n24. A ridiculous contract clause is revealed\nWhen it comes to NRL contracts, we've seen it all.\n\nClauses where win totals aren't met, clauses re Origin, coaches, reserve grade. I could go on.\n\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui seems to have a contract clause activated every fortnight or so, to the point where I even wonder why the Titans bothered in the first place.\n\nIt's only a matter of time til 2026's ridiculous contract clause is revealed. Can't wait!\n\n23. Taine Tuaupiki becomes number one target\nWarriors fullback Taine Tuaupiki is set to become one of the most sought after players on the open market.\n\nOff-contract at the end of 2027, I would be absolutely shocked if the Warriors don't make moves to retain him very early in the season.\n\nIf they don't, the likes of the Sharks, Dragons and Bears will come knocking.\n\nCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad currently features in three of the four predicted sides I scouted. Tuaupiki is way, way too good for NSW Cup.\n\n22. Todd Payten first coach gone\nTruthfully I didn't believe Todd Payten would still be the coach by the time 2026's season kicked off. Looks like he will.\n\nThe Cowboys made the finals in 2024 so I suppose it's not too outrageous, but their 2025 efforts were so bad I expected a change.\n\nThe pressure has been on the former Dally M Coach of the Year for a few seasons now. I believe it will become too much in 2026.\n\nI never wish anyone out of a job but I can't see a way forward under Payten, and many Cowboys fans seem to agree.\n\n21. Cowboys finish 17th\nCowboys fans, before you run at me with pitchforks, someone has to finish last. I believe it will be the Cowboys in 2026.\n\nScott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden are would class talents while Rueben Cotter is a nailed on rep quality talent.\n\nOutside of that though, the Cowboys roster looks among the thinnest across the competition.\n\nThe lack spark out wide and the forward pack is one that, three to four years ago, would have frightened many more than it will in 2026.