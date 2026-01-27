The rugby league season is fast approaching.

Not fast enough if you ask me, but there's now only a few weeks until trials, SG Ball and the like see the greatest game of all return to our screens.

With each new season comes the chance to look either brilliant (unlikely) or foolish (almost certainly) by delivering 50 predictions.

We have some massive predictions to come, including Premiers, Dally M winners and much more.

Today we focus on the new face of the NRL, Dally Cherry-Evans move being good for all involved, the Knights being big improvers and much more.

Part 1

Below are our next 10, of 50 fearless predictions for 2026:

40. Mitchell Woods nails down Dogs number seven spot .. eventually

The Dogs are 100% going to start the season with the Matt Burton and Lachlan Galvin halves combination.

I do expect this to come under scrutiny. Probably the very second either of the halves has a bad game.

Galvin screams natural five-eighth while Matt Burton is a centre with a massive boot. He can kick from there when needed on the last tackle.

Young halfback Mitchell Woods is going to play First Grade this season. A lot of it. I don't know when but I would be shocked if he's not in the Dogs halves by Origin Two. From there, the jumper is his!

39. Manly and Roosters both benefit from DCE exit

It doesn't happen often but sometimes a player moving on benefits three stakeholders. The player himself, the team he is leaving and his new side.

I predict exactly that will happen in 2026 as Dally Cherry-Evans has a brilliant season, in new surroundings at the Roosters.

He badly needed a fresh situation, while Manly needed to move on. I also believe Manly absolutely nailed the replacement in bringing the underrated Jamal Fogarty.

Coincidentally, the last time this happened was when Luke Brooks moved to Manly. Worked out for all three parties.

38. Newcastle Knights improve, dramatically

It would be difficult for the team who ran last season to be any worse, but Tigers fans will tell you it can be done.

I expect the Knights to be huge improvers in 2026.

Dylan Brown's signing will spark them right away while Sandon Smith's arrival adds a genuine organiser. I am a huge fan of Fletcher Sharpe.

I don't love the forward pack but Trey Mooney looks a clever get. Throw in a refreshed Kalyn Ponga and I see a big jump this season.

37. Fans will call for an Origin inclusion based purely on Supercoach stats

This is a fun one but one that happens almost every, single year!

There will be a player in the early rounds who knocks up some big Supercoach scores and will be named an Origin "smokey" as a result.

The thinking in solid, Supercoach awards points for work rate and attacking stats, but context matters.

This is purely poking fun at some early season takes. It'll happen though. Give this not so fearless take an early tick.

36. Josh Papalii goes around again

Josh Papalii's time in Canberra looked to be coming to an end in 2025.

He was heavily linked with a move to England, or even retirement before an incredible 2025 season saw him re-sign with the club for next year.

His form was at a point where he was recalled to the QLD Origin arena, as well as leading Samoa in the end of year Pacific Championship.

With plenty left in the tank at only 33 year's of age, the excitement of what is building in the capital will ensure he goes around again in 2027 for the Green Machine.

35. Wests Tigers improve but still miss the top eight

The Tigers are undoubtedly on the right track. On the field at very least.

No matter what you think of Benji Marshall as a coach, the Tigers believe they have their man. The long-term contract extension means no more chopping and changing.

I thought Luai brought some class to the side whilst I'm convinced Jahream Bula and Latu Fainu are future stars. The May brothers were both incredible signings.

I can see them improving again this season but they still don't quite match up with the top eight or nine sides. I have them at about tenth but happy to eat these words and see a return to Finals footy.

34. Addin Fonua-Blake tops 2000 post contact metres

Addin Fonua-Blake had a ripper season for the Sharks in 2025.

He became the pack leader the Shire based outfit had missed since the retirements of Paul Gallen and Andrew Fifita.

AFB topped the post contact metres last year with a ridiculous 1931. The next closest was Payne Haas with 1,614.

I'm tipping AFB to topple that magical 2000 metre mark next year. He was given reduced minutes at times last year and if they'd make the Grand Final, he probably gets there in 2025.

33. Slow start for those in tipping comps

Round 1 is nearly always a complete mess in terms of result. This year looks extra difficult.

The Vegas games are notoriously hard to pick. The Broncos and Panthers looks as close to 50/50 as you'll ever see.

Throw in a new coach for the Titans, Wayne Bennett coaching against the Dolphins and a Manly/Raiders clash and I certainly wouldn't be confident of getting over half the games right.

Round Two looks even more difficult to predict. I certainly wouldn't stress if you're not tipping well through the opening fortnight.

32. Souths forced into a refresh

The South Sydney Rabbitohs look the most difficult team in 2026 to place. Some have them very high, some have them very low. Most have them wherever.

There is no doubting the talent on show within that Bunnies line-up.

There's also no doubting the age and recent injury history of most of the stars within the Bunnies line-up.

A middle of the pack finish will force a big refresh of the ranks moving forward. Look for them to move aging players to Perth to free up some space.

31. Reece Walsh becomes the face of the NRL

If he's not already ...

Reece Walsh is arguably the most divisive star in rugby league. You either love him or you loathe him.

Personally, I love him! The way he played into the toilet water incident (can't believe I typed those words) was a thing of beauty. Other players should take notice.

He was at his best in the biggest games, he's a larikan and he has the perfect look.

Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing the new face of the NRL ... Reece Walsh!