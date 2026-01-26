The rugby league season is fast approaching.

Not fast enough if you ask me, but there's now only a few weeks until trials, SG Ball and the like see the greatest game of all return to our screens.

With each new season comes the chance to look either brilliant (unlikely) or foolish (almost certainly) by delivering 50 predictions.

We have some massive predictions to come, including Premiers, Dally M winners and much more.

Today we focus on an Origin debutant, the try scoring record being broken, a young superstar and more.

Below are the first 10, of 50, fearless predictions for 2026:

50. Laurie Daley exits Origin arena (again)

I refuse to let this one go. Laurie Daley's return to the NSW coaching position is an all time clanger.

The Blues were beaten in 2025s Origin series, despite having two cracks at retaining the shield.

Daley's game-plan was awful, his selections were mind boggling and I have zero shame in saying he was responsible for the series loss.

We are stuck with him again this year but I can't see any world where even the NSWRL board can retain him for yet another year.

49. Sam Stonestreet makes wing spot his own for the Sharks

Ronaldo Mulitalo's ACL injury ensures Sharks fans get to witness a straight shootout between Sione Katoa and Sam Stonestreet for the first half of 2026.

Both Stonestreet and Katoa are off-contract, and only one will be re-signed long term to partner Mulitalo on the wing in the Shire.

Stonestreet, at 23, is five years younger than Katoa, 13 cm taller, at least 10 kilos heavier, multiple times faster and better in the air.

It looks a no brainer on paper but Stonestreet's early season performances will surely end any "contest" quickly, with the younger securing his spot for many years to come.

48. Josh Hannay off to a good start as Titans coach

I'm an unashamed fan of Josh Hannay. He did exceptionally well at Cronulla in difficult circumstances.

I believe he'll be a success on the Gold Coast. Well he couldn't do any worse than Des Hasler did anyway.

The Titans have a somewhat favourable draw early on. This includes games against the Cowboys and Dragons so there could be some early wins.

He's let some players go so it won't be all smooth sailing but I think every move he's made to this point is a step in the right direction.

47. AJ breaks the record against the Roosters in Round 2

It just has to be! Right?

Alex Johnston needs three tries to become the game's most prolific try scorer of all time.

Souths open their 2026 away to the Dolphins. That game should see lots of points and surely AJ will bag a try.

An early try in the Roosters game will set up a moment I honestly thought we'd not see in the modern game. Good luck to security tasked with keeping fans off the field also.

46. Thomas Flegler returns to Orign

Dolphins big man Tom Flegler hasn't played since the early rounds in 2024. He is set to make his return via the trials in just a few weeks.

Flegler's loss has been massive and I, like Dolphins fans, am eagerly awaiting his return from what looked to be a career threatening injury.

If he returns to his pre-injury form, he'll return to the Origin arena for QLD. Probably not for the first game but absolutely by the third.

This is a hopeful shout, I'll admit it, but if you're not rooting for the feel good story here, then you're wrong.

45. Vegas games fail to deliver

I ate crow on the initial Vegas trip. I didn't see the appeal but was happily proven wrong.

Last year was almost as big. The Raiders lit up the holiday strip while the Sharks and Panthers played out a beauty!

This year though ... Newcastle vs North Queensland kicks us off before the "main event" sees the Dogs play the Dragons.

Any rugby league is amazing but it's fair to say that this year's event lacks the prestige of the previous two.

44. Coby Black instant hit in Canberra

It is no secret that Coby Black has been (wait for it) black listed, for big things! I know that doesn't work but it's early in the season.

The Broncos couldn't move on their title winning halves so almost had to release their star young half.

The Raiders have landed a ten-year plus prospect. He is just that right now, a prospect, but I see massive things in the capital.

He may have to ease in behind Ethan Strange and Ethan Saunders, but by mid-season I expect him to partner Strange in the halves.

43. Perth land a big fish

To date, the Perth Bears have signed, okay? Josh Curran is a good get and I think Liam Henry will become a star.

That said, they're yet to strike a massive blow. It took the Dolphins an entire year to sign Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow so I'm not worried.

I think Perth do land a big star by mid-season.

Whether that be an off-contract player, a player looking for a big contract upgrade, or a star that will rise early in '26, we have to wait and see.

42. Jahream Bula signs mega deal at the Tigers

One player who won't sign for the Bears is Tigers fullback Jahream Bula.

I expect the Tigers to move heaven, earth and everything in between to re-sign their young star.

I don't know if it'll match the terms of the Jarome Luai deal, but will rival any long-term contract in Wests Tigers history.

Bula was electric last year and in the Pacific Nations tournament. They simply cannot lose him.

41. Jacob Preston named for NSW

As much as I don't trust Laurie Daley to get the selections right, Jacob Preston is going to make himself impossible to overlook.

I am of the opinion Preston should have made his debut for the Kangaroos in England, but his entry into rep footy should come in Game One for Origin.

The competition from Hudson Young, Angus Crichton, Liam Martin and Cameron Murray will be fierce but Preston should absolutely be there.

A brilliant young player and one that not even Laurie Daley can ignore.