State of Origin head coaches Laurie Daley and Billy Slater have made comments on Brian To'o's sin bin during the opening game of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Shortly before halftime, To'o was sin-binned for a professional foul from a tackle in the air on Xavier Coates as he attempted to score what would have been Queensland's first try of the game.

Bunker official Chris Butler deemed the sin bin was an acceptable punishment for the offence but that there was no need for a penalty try to be awarded.

The Blues would conceed a try during the ten-minute period where To'o was in the sin bin, but went on to win the game against a misfiring Queensland outfit.

Blues coach Laurie Daley said that it was a split second change which saw To'o sent to the sin bin without outright saying whether he agreed or disagreed with the call.

"Look, I think he went up to contest, and then obviously in a split second he had his hand on his shoulder. If you slow anything down, you can turn it into whatever you want," Daley said during his post-match press conference.

"That's the challenge when you come here.

"Our blokes were really good at halftime about it. We handled it okay, could have handled it a bit better. There were aspects of the second half that we will be better at, but it is what it was."

Queensland coach Billy Slater was far more straightforward, labelling it as the right decision, and suggesting it could have been a penalty try.

"Yeah, I think so. I think that was about right. It was either a penalty try or a sin bin. The fact that Xavier didn't take clean possession probably weighed towards a sin bin rather than a penalty try," Slater said on the sin bin.