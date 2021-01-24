The NRL Integrity Unit is investigating an alleged street brawl that took place in Cronulla that might involve Dragons star Corey Norman and former NRL journeyman James Segeyaro on Friday night.

“The NRL Integrity Unit is investigating claims a high-profile player and a former player were involved in a street brawl in Cronulla on Friday night,” 7 NEWS Sydney tweeted.

“Video has surfaced showing around eight people arguing in a laneway before punches were thrown.”

According to Fox Sports, Norman and Segeyaro were allegedly involved in the incident and are part of the NRL Integrity Unit’s investigation, with their role in the matter unknown.

Segeyaro played 154 games in the NRL between 2011 and 2019, featuring for the Cowboys, Panthers, Sharks and Broncos.

The pair are close friends and business partners for a clothing company called YTKR.