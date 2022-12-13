A Sydney rugby union captain has the NRL in his sights after securing a $1000 per week train-and-trial deal with the Tim Sheens-led Wests Tigers.

Ben Houston, the most recent captain of iconic Sydney rugby club Randwick's first XV, is fighting for a spot in the Tigers' Top 30 for 2023. The 23-year-old prop is already receiving praise from the new Tigers coach despite having to refamiliarise himself with the different rules of rugby league.

“Ben has a rugby background, he's a good athlete. A big, rangy guy who is full-on in everything he does,” Sheens told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“The fact he was captain at Randwick and their leading tackler, I was happy for us to have a look at him.

“At this point he's improving with every session. His attitude has been great, he moves well, now it's just a case of giving him an opportunity and seeing how he goes in a game”

Houston is just one of a number of former rugby players with hopes of a smooth transition to the NRL, with former rugby sevens star Jeral Skelton currently fighting for a place in the Bulldogs' Top 30.

At 196cm and 104kg, Houston has surprising mobility for a prop and has been getting plenty of tips from a similarly new big-man at the club, former representative prop David Klemmer.

“He's been unreal and he's almost taken me under his wing a big,” Houston said of Klemmer, per the Herald.

“He's a terrific player and I've learned so much from him already. It's also easier seeing a taller player do what he does, so I know where to put my arms and legs.

“My mates are at the age where they feel the contact from being hit in rugby more and are starting to knuckle down on their work careers.

“I've already got my degree to fall back on, so I really want to test myself and see how far I can go. The goal is to land a Top-30 contract.”

As CBA negotiations continue to drag on, the Tigers have two spots remaining in their Top 30 for 2023. John Bateman is expected to take one of those positions when his arrival is confirmed.