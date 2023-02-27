The Cronulla Sharks have made another key re-signing just days out from their season opener against South Sydney, extending Jesse Ramien's contract through to the end of the 2026 season.

Ramien debuted at Cronulla in 2017, playing two seasons in the Shire before an unsuccessful one-year stint with the Newcastle Knights in 2019, and returning to the Sharks the following season.

Set to play his 100th NRL game in the opening month of this season, the 25-year-old's extension will see the hard-running centre retained for at least the next four years, locking up almost the entirety of their backline.

The club's whole back five were off-contract in 2023, however, the club have already extended Ronaldo Multitalo (2025) and Siosifa Talakai (2026), while reports emerged last week of Sione Katoa re-signing through to the end of 2026.

Ramien's deal leaves William Kennedy as the last off-contract back in the side.

The right-edge star is thrilled to have his future sorted before the season gets underway.

“I'm pleased to have it all sorted, I love playing here at the Sharks. It's been like a home away from home from the time I arrived here,” Ramien told sharks.com.au.

“I'm really looking forward to the upcoming season, we've got a tight group and I believe we can do something special this year.”

The centre is set to mark up against Indigenous All Stars team-mate Isaiah Tass in Cronulla's season opener at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday, as the Sharks look to avenge their 38-12 loss to the Rabbitohs in last year's semi-final.

Cronulla looks set to be without Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes after the halfback picked up a calf complaint in their second trial. The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday that the star was unlikely to figure in the contest.