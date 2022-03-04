Cronulla Sharks forward Briton Nikora has revealed he hasn't heard anything about a shock speculated move to the Wests Tigers.

Nikora, who has been with the Sharks since his debut in 2019 and has barely missed a game in that time, turning himself into one of the competition's most damaging edge forwards, was linked with a move to the Tigers earlier this week.

Off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, Nikora is one of a number of Sharks still facing an uncertain future, with the salary cap likely to squeeze on the club after a number of high profile recruits were picked up for this campaign, including Nicho Hynes, Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes, all of whom are on long-term deals at the club.

Speaking to Fox Sports though, Nikora said he hasn't even spoken to his manager in a couple of weeks and ideally wants to re-sign with the Sharks at the end of the year, extending his tenure beyond four years in the Shire.

“The boys were giving it to me,” he said.

“That’s honestly the first I’ve heard of it. I haven’t spoken to my manager in a few weeks.

“I just have to make sure I play good, consistent footy, and it’ll handle itself.”

The 24-year-old has managed 62 NRL games across his three-year career thus far, having debuted in 2019.

A consistent force who has also played at international level for New Zealand, the Tigers going after Nikora could hardly be drawn up as a surprise if they choose too, given the loss of Luciano Leilua for 2023. Despite the signing of Isaiah Papali'i, their edge forward depth is skinny and Nikora would be of enormous benefit to the Tigers.