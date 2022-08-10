Cronulla Sharks captain Wade Graham is nearing a one-year contract extension with the club, which would see him stay on for his 16th season in the NRL.

“I’ve had some discussions with the club and I’m certainly comfortable with where things are heading,” Graham said.

“I’m comfortable with a one-year contract and you never know, if I get to this time next year and I’m still feeling good, you never know.

“But definitely at this stage I’m looking at one year.”

The 31-year-old originally joined Cronulla in 2011 and is now leading their premiership charge from third on the ladder with four games to go, and he was quick to say that remains a top priority.

“There’s a great opportunity ahead of us as a club and that’s my priority."

It is excellent news for a man who played just 11 games last season after multiple concussions and whose return this year was hampered by an ankle injury.

Just last week, he reminded everyone of his quality scoring what turned out to be the match-winner in a 24-18 victory over arch-rivals the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

He also commented on his studying to gain a coaching accreditation.

“Footy is all I’ve ever known as a six-year-old,” the 2016 premiership winner said.

“I started playing first grade at 17, straight out of high school, so I came into a fulltime job straight away.

“So moving forward, I’d definitely like to stay involved. It’s what I’ve dedicated my whole life to. Coaching is definitely an option.”