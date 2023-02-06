After a long, long pre-season, we've finally arrived at our destination.

Three and a half weeks until Round 1 kicks off, and the Dolphins are born into the NRL. Sides have opening round byes, new recruits are set to lead their club to glory, while other stars have returned home for 2023.

Can the Wests Tigers and Canterbury use their signings to lead towards the finals? Which stars will be jumping ship next, who will jump through hoops to be re-signed, and can anyone stop Penrith?

50. Moses and Brown start Concord reunion

Aaron Woods mightn't be returning to Leichhardt, but other former Tigers will have their names circled as both Nathan Brown and Mitchell Moses return to the joint venture, and drag the club back to finals contention.

Unfortunately, James Tedesco won't be following suit.

49. Australian to miss Man of Steel

We tipped Croft to figure last season, now it'll be another Queensland-born half that enters contention. Jake Clifford will go mighty close to snaring the award in his first Super League season, however the gong will go to St Helens wonder kid Jack Welsby after another stellar season.

The St Helens utility starred at his maiden World Cup last year, and will lead the Saints as they aim for the elusive five in a row.

48. Fifita shuns Sticky to stay put

The hot tip is David Fifita will be joining the Canberra Raiders, alongside his partner Shaylee Bent, however in a shock twist, Fifita will stay put on the Gold Coast on a reduced salary, tying him up until at least the end of 2025.

Expect Canberra to turn to a different Queensland-based back-rower once the rejection is official.

47. Wests Tigers misery extended as recruits fail to fix issues

It's always a tough season as a Wests Tigers fan when you head into the season with some hope. They've recruited as well as anyone in the NRL for 2023, and built a dynamite forward pack, but metres are useless unless you know how to use them. They won't win back-to-back spoons, but they won't be making the eight.

46. Crichton confirmation forces Averillo out

Stephen Crichton's departure for Canterbury on a big-money contract will force Jake Averillo to a rival Sydney club. While the utility back will enjoy some big moments in 2023, Crichton arriving to join Josh Addo-Carr, Jacob Kiraz, Bronson Xerri and Paul Alamoti will leave Averillo on the back-burner.

The addition of Josh Reynolds for 2023 could also convolute the No. 14 jersey, and leave Averillo stuck in NSW Cup.

45. Indigenous All Stars reclaim trophy

Having held the trophy since the start of 2020, the Maori's first home game won't end in their favour as a red-hot Indigenous outfit hit their straps. Three of the Kangaroos back five for the World Cup Final will line up, as well as Cody Walker, Nicho Hynes, David Fifita and more.

The contest will start out close, however the lack of experience in the Maori's halves and pure x-factor in the Indigenous backline will seal it late.

44. Mitchell's milestones beckon in first 20+ game Redfern season

Latrell Mitchell will enjoy his best individual season in Redfern, playing 20 games in a season for the first time at the club, as well as celebrating his 150th NRL game, his 100th NRL try as well as his 50th match for South Sydney.

While he won't achieve his ultimate goal, expect the fullback to star throughout the season, as long as he avoids Canberra nightclubs.

43. Wayne back to his mind-game madness

Wayne Bennett will be back to being Wayne Bennett. The veteran coach's teams perform to their best when Wayne is absorbing the pressure like a sponge, like he did with Ivan Cleary in 2021.

Bennett will back to his best with the media this season, taking the attention off his players and diverting it to himself as the Dolphins exceed expectations.

42. Walsh returns Brisbane to finals footy

Brisbane fans were filthy when Walsh and rightfully so - now the near-Maroon returns to the club with 38 NRL games under his belt, and the 20 year-old will make an immediate impact.

He'll slot straight into the spine alongside Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Billy Walters, and be the difference between narrowly missing the eight and scraping into it.

41. Seibold soars as Schuster fires

They lost their last seven, Tom Trobjevic is hurt again and questions remain over the squad and how well they get on, so expectations couldn't be lower for Anthony Seibold in his maiden season at Manly.

Yet the coach will guide the Sea Eagles just short of a return to the top eight, and a large aspect of that comes down to Josh Schuster. The forward-turned-half will excel in his first season at five-eighth, clicking with their left immediately, and the odd moment of no-look brilliance.