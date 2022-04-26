ANZAC round produced three almighty upsets, a record high score, a one-point thriller and some incredible action.

How did the difficult to predict results affect your team's landing spot on Round 7s Power Rankings?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers walked through what should have been a tough game against Canberra. The second half was all Penrith in front of yet another monster crowd.

The regular suspects were at it again. Nathan Cleary was near perfect. Dylan Edwards topped the metres run and Taylan May scored yet another try.

Stephen Crichton obviously has a lot of fun ripping the Raiders to shreds. This team is firing in every aspect.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

Oh my! The Storm scored ten, yes ten, unanswered tries in the second half of the Anzac evening game. Every member of the Storm spine deserved three Dally M points and then some.

Xavier Coates scored four tries, including three inside ten minutes. Nick Meaney also crossed for a double. Oh to be a winger in purple.

Ryan Papenhuyzen is arguably the form player of the competition, again. In any other era he's the walk up NSW fullback for as long as he wants it.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

Siosifa Talakai. We could end the entry right there and it would be accurate. Two tries, three try assists, 262 metres, eight tackle breaks and three Dally M points.

Far from a one-man side, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matt Moylan, Nicho Hynes, Sione Katoa ... they were all good. At least in the first half.

The Sharks absolutely took the foot off the gas in the second half but that first half performance is one of the best in the club's history.

4. Parramatta Eels (5)

Parramatta returned to form in a big way. They put their shock loss to the Tigers in the rear view mirror by running up a 39-2 win over the Knights.

Isaiah Papali'i and Shaun Lane were unstoppable. Dylan Brown looked incredible in the centres continuing his ridiculous form. Mitch Moses is breathing fire in 2022.

Reed Mahoney though, wow. In any other week he would have been the performance of the week. Three line break assists and two try assists (should have been three) reminded everyone of his attacking genius.

5. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys continue to defy pre-season expectations. They absolutely blew away their Queensland rivals, the Titans on Saturday evening.

The 30-4 came on the back of Scott Drinkwater's brilliance and the fact Valentine Holmes absolutely bathed his direct opponent; David Fifita.

Fans of the Cowboys are laughing it up at those of us who had them pencilled in the spoon before a ball was kicked. Oh how wrong we were.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly will want to forget the first half of their clash with the Sharks from this past Thursday night. Morgan Harper will have nightmares for many weeks and months.

To their credit Manly did manage four tries in the second half and only conceded a late penalty goal. At 32-0 down at half time it very easily could have been 50 really quickly.

Despite the second half performance, the fact remains Manly were played off the park by their rivals. Not good enough with or without Turbo.

7. Sydney Roosters (6)

The Roosters needed an almighty wake up call on Monday afternoon and looked as though they received it via a Trent Robinson missile at half time.

Training 14-0 at halftime in the biggest non-Origin fixture before finals, the Roosters seemingly woke up in the second half and showed some fight.

They probably should have stolen it late on if not for a far more desperate Dragons chasing pack. Pretty much sums up the game actually, the Dragons wanted this win, the Roosters expected it.

8. New Zealand Warriors (7)

Back to reality with a thud! The Warriors recent run of good form ended in the most brutal of circumstances.

At half time on Anzac night the Warriors trailed 16-10 and probably felt they were right in the game. 10 second half tries later and we're reaching for the record books.

Hopefully, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is alright after a sickening (albeit accidental) incident that left him not moving for a scary amount of time.

9. St George Illawarra Dragons (10)

What a win! The Dragons, via a Ben Hunt masterclass and some late scramble, defeated the Roosters in the biggest day of the non-finals calendar.

As mentioned, Ben Hunt was so good. Francis Molo had arguably his career best game. Josh McGuire's move out wide proved a masterstroke.

Two major injuries to Bird and Sims somewhat put a damper on this win but in terms of the result it was massive.

10. Brisbane Broncos (13)

Brisbane returned to winning ways following a month of losses. For 50 minutes this looked to be headed a similar way but Adam Reynolds clicked into gear in the final quarter and a bit.

The Broncos scored five unanswered tries, including a Selwyn Cobbo double. Reynolds laid on three assists and scored one himself.

Payne Haas was a monster, yet again, despite carrying one arm for 20+ minutes. This is the kind of result that justifies the investment in Adam Reynolds.

11. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies season hit rock bottom on Saturday night.

Ok, they lost an entertaining game by a point, not the end of the world though right? They entered the game as double-digit favourites and were $1.15 to beat the Tigers at kick off.

I don't know what is wrong with this side but Cody Walker and co have to move on from Adam Reynolds and find an answer quick.

12. Wests Tigers (15)

Two in a row and it is party in Tiger town! Jackson Hastings has completely transformed this side since his return from injury.

Luke Brooks looks a different player since his shift. David Nofoaluma set the clock back in a two try effort. He looks like the wrecking ball of old yet again.

Up front the Tigers were good, more than matching it with some huge name Bunnies forwards. Ken Maumalo also looked great for the second week in a row, taking full advantage of his late recall.

13. Gold Coast Titans (11)

I admit it, this Titans side is bog average. They were awful on Saturday night. Prior to kick-off Garth Brennan made one of the most ridiculous decisions; to move David Fifita to centre.

Fifita could only watch on as Holmes burned him time after time. Titans fans were blowing up as to why the team's most potent threat was moved to allow Proctor to start.

Aj Brimson is a wonderful player. One of my personal favourites. He cannot play in the halves though.

14. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle can't stop teams from scoring points and can't seem to score points themselves. Not exactly a recipe for success at an NRL, or any, level.

Edrick Lee topped the run metres with 195 but that's about where the positives end. They conceded six tries, completed at a lousy 67% and missed 39 tackles.

Hardly the way the club hoped to celebrate a monster contract extension to Ponga.

15. Canberra Raiders (14)

This Raiders side is dire. Joseph Tapine scored a one out try in the 17th minute but otherwise they pretty much sat and watched the Panthers cross for highlight reel tries.

39% possession, 70% completion, 1000 metres run less than their opponents, 11 penalties conceded. They offered virtually nothing in the second half.

Ricky Stuart needs to get this team firing. Given the amount of talent they have they should not be siting 15th at any time.

16. Canterbury Bulldogs (16)

For 50 minutes on Friday night the Dogs were looking good. Josh Addo Carr scored his first two tries and Dufty's 44th minute four-pointer looks like it may set the Dogs on their way.

From then they were spectators as the Broncos ran in five unanswered tries. The 34-14 loss came despite more metres, more tackle breaks, an 80% completion and almost 50% of the ball.

I don't know who the fitness coach at the Dogs is but my bet is he/she is feeling a little nervous. This was an epic and brutal fade out that rooted them to the bottom of the table.