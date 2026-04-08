The North Queensland Cowboys have repelled a pack of rival suitors and locked away backline sensation Jaxon Purdue on a four-year, $3 million extension, securing one of the NRL's most exciting young talents until the end of 2030.

The Cowboys officially on Wednesday announced they signed him for the remainder of the decade, with Cowboys Football Club CEO Micheal Luck calling him "a terrific young man" and "one of the better centres in the competition, a position he didn't play until he reached the NRL."

While the two parties were initially at odds over the financials, talks gathered momentum to where Purdue and his camp are now content to sign without so much as a glance at the open market.

The deal, understood to be worth at least $750,000 per season across a four-year term, is in its final stages of being formalised.

The Courier Mail reported the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and expansion outfit Perth Bears were circl

The timing couldn't be sweeter, with the Cowboys set to face the Broncos in Friday night's derby at Suncorp Stadium.

Since his debut in 2024, Purdue has scored 20 tries in 37 games and with his blistering speed and adaptability, seamlessly shifting between fullback, centre and five-eighth, he has set himself apart as a star of the future.

Alongside Queensland Origin halfback Tom Dearden, Purdue is central to the Cowboys' ambitions of forcing their way back into premiership contention.

Jaxon Purdue grew up a Cowboys fan growing up in Mackay and is excited to remain at the club for the long term.

"I have always loved this club. I grew up supporting the Cowboys and to be able to put on the jersey each week is special to me and my family,” he said in the club statement.

"We have a great playing group here and the I love the way the coaching staff connect with the players, they have been a huge help to myself and all the younger players in the squad.

"I really believe we are set up for success now and into the future.

"I love living in North Queensland, this is home. I am still able to see my best mates and family regularly, which makes me happy and when I'm happy, I'm playing my best footy.

"The Cowboys members and fans are like no other in the NRL and are another huge reason why I love playing for this club.”