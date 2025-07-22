The run into Finals footy is well and truly on.

Every game over the next few weeks is going to feel like a "four pointer" as many teams competing for spots are going to run into rivals.

Round 19 largely followed the script. Only the Storm failed to win as favourites, although I'd argue the Sharks/Roosters would have tripped up many in their tipping comps.

Despite scares, the Bulldogs and Warriors continued their march to a top four finish, while the Dolphins, Sharks and Sea Eagles all proved their top eight hopes are more than a dream.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 19's action?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders just keep going. Despite an up and down first half, they ran out massive winners over the Eels in the Saturday afternoon sun in the capital.

Ethan Strange is one of the form players of the competition right now. Sesbastian Kris made line-breaks for fun against Parra.

A Sunday afternoon game against the broken Knights should provide another highlight filled afternoon for the Raiders faithful.

2. Melbourne Storm (2)

I wanted to drop the Storm here, so badly. With Brisbane on the bye and neither the Bulldogs or Warriors really impressing, they hang on by default.

I am really worried that the Storm's forward pack can't match it with the elite packs in the competition. That is looking like a massive issue.

A Thursday night clash with the Roosters allows them a chance to quickly return serve. I dare say the post-match wouldn't have been much fun for those in purple following their loss to Manly.

3. Brisbane Broncos (3)

The bye this past weekend should allow Brisbane to be as close to full strength as possible as they continue their late-season rise.

A Friday night game against the Eels doesn't look like the biggest of challenges if I'm being honest.

I look to be in the minority, but I rate the Broncos as a huge chance now that Ben Hunt is back in the side.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs got it done on Saturday against the Dragons. It was far from convincing. Let's leave it at that.

Lachlan Galvin justified his selection and media coverage with the match-winning play in the literal final moments. Good on him too!

Their Sunday afternoon clash with the Sea Eagles looks to be the game of the round. It will likely show us exactly where both teams really are.

5. New Zealand Warriors (5)

Leka Halasima's magnificent solo run and try provided one of the highlights of the season on Sunday afternoon.

It also spared the Warriors from an embarrassing loss to a Newcastle side running on fumes. The fact is though, that they managed to pull this out of the fire and lock in the competition points.

They should see a big improvement this Saturday evening back at home against the awful Titans.

6. Penrith Panthers (6)

Penrith ran up a score against a battered Bunnies side on Friday night. Nothing to get too excited about until you realise they did it without Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo.

Dylan Edwards and Casey McLean were the stars on the night, both crossing for try doubles. Thomas Jenkins continues to be one of the stories of the season.

Penrith welcome local rivals the Tigers into town on Saturday evening. An expected win here would continue their top-four hopes.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly produced the upset of the round with the last-gasp win in Melbourne over the Storm.

Luke Brooks had arguably his best game in maroon on the night. The Tom Trjobevic "experiment" is working a charm. He has to stay in the centres moving forward.

Sunday afternoon's monster clash with the Bulldogs shapes as a season-defining for Manly. They'll be confident of continuing their win streak.

8. Cronulla Sharks (9)

The Sharks built upon their win over the Dolphins last weekend with a second straight, Friday night home win. This week over the Roosters.

Chris Vea'ila celebrated his NRL debut with a try while Blayke Brailey now has genuine claim to being the form number nine of the competition.

Saturday night's short trip up the coast to play the Bunnies needs to be treated with the same intensity as their previous two games. It's a must-win for the Shire club.

9. The Dolphins (10)

The Dolphins rebounded from their loss last weekend to smash the Cowboys to the tune of 43 points to 24 in front of a huge Thursday night home crowd.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Jake Averillo both crossed for highlight reel doubles, although it was Connelly Lemuelu who stole the night, for mine.

The Phins will enjoy the bye this weekend as they prepare for their first-ever Finals appearance.

10. Sydney Roosters (7)

Despite a few moments of brilliance, the Roosters really failed to reach any great heights in their Friday evening loss to the Sharks.

Trent Robinson's post-game conference looked designed to distract from his mind-melting decision to recall Chad Townsend to his side.

The loss means the Roosters can't afford any slip ups moving forward. Their task this Thursday night? The Storm ... coming off a loss!

11. Wests Tigers (14)

The Tigers rebounded back to winning ways via an Adam Doueihi field in front of a packed hill at Leichhardt Oval.

The game was hardly a classic but no Tigers fans will care. Taylan May was absolutely magnificent on club debut. His brother Terrell was almost equally as massive.

A Saturday evening clash with the Panthers looks tough on paper but the Tigers need to keep winning, simple as that.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons were brilliant, in stages, against the Bulldogs and probably should have won that game.

Clint Gutherson was arguably best on ground despite the result. Moses Suli has been massive in the past few weeks. Tyrell Sloan scores and concedes tries in almost identical numbers on the wing.

Friday evening's trip to Townsville presents a must-win game. The Cowboys are in a form slump and are there for the taking.

13. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys had it all to play for on Thursday night in their clash with the Dolphins. They had their moments but spent half their night under their own sticks.

Scott Drinkwater is the most frustrating player in the competition. Sometimes, maybe good! Sometimes maybe ... not so good!

A Friday evening home game against the Dragons is a must-win if they want any chance of a late charge. I just don't see it happening.

14. Newcastle Knights (13)

The Knights were within a literal tackle of upsetting the highflying Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Marzhew crossed for a try and set one up, after butchering one, while Dane Gagai tried his backside off at fullback.

Finals are gone and a trip to Canberra doesn't look like it'll be much fun.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

The Bunnies have been reduced to a shell of their former selves due to yet another monster injury toll.

Their loss to the Panthers on Friday night was expected. They're running out a side that looks almost nothing like the one Wayne Bennett would name if he could.

A home game in Gosford awaits as they host the up-and-down Sharks. Could be anything.

16. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels had a magnificent first half in Canberra on Saturday before being played off the park in the second stanza.

Zac Lomax continues to produce massive run metres but has been blunted big time.

Mitch Moses is set to return for Friday night's trip to Brisbane. They need him at 110% to say the least.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans were the better side against the Tigers for the majority of the game. They lost. Sums up their season.

David Fifita played 18 minutes while Alofiana Khan-Pereira sat on the bench for 80 minutes. I just wanted to type those words as they are beyond belief otherwise. AJ Brimson was awesome, again!

A trip across the Tasman to play the Warriors looks an almighty task. They'll need to win this 60-50.