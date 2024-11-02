The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and promoted three young, impressive players to their Top 30 squad as they prepare for pre-season training.

In an announcement on Saturday, the club confirmed that Jaxon Purdue, Kaiden Lahrs and Jamal Shibasaki have been added to their Top 30 roster for next season, while Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles) and Kai O'Donnell (Super League) have also signed at the club.

Before confirming the list, they previously revealed the departures of four players: Kyle Feldt (St Helens Saints), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Chad Townsend (Sydney Roosters).

The club are yet to confirm their development list or players that are on train and trial contracts for next season.

Squad for 2025

Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Scott Drinkwater, Tom Duffy, Harrison Edwards, Coen Hess, Kaiden Lahrs, Karl Lawton, Zac Laybutt, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Kai O'Donnell, D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, Jaxon Purdue, Reece Robson, Jamal Shibasaki, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Viliami Vailea, and Semi Valemei

Best 17 and full squad

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Viliami Vailea

4. Zac Laybutt

5. Tom Chester

6. Tom Dearden

7. Jake Clifford

8. Griffin Neame

9. Reece Robson

10. Coen Hess

11. Heilum Luki

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange

14. Karl Lawton

15. Sam McIntyre

16. Jason Taumalolo

17. Kai O'Donnell

Rest of squad

18. Braidon Burns

19. Robert Derby

20. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase

21. Harrison Edwards

22. Thomas Mikaele

23. Tom Duffy

24. Semi Valemei

25. Jaxon Purdue

26. Jamal Shibasaki

27. Kaiden Lahra

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Emarly Bitungane

2. Mason Kira