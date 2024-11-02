The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and promoted three young, impressive players to their Top 30 squad as they prepare for pre-season training.

In an announcement on Saturday, the club confirmed that Jaxon Purdue, Kaiden Lahrs and Jamal Shibasaki have been added to their Top 30 roster for next season, while Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles) and Kai O'Donnell (Super League) have also signed at the club.

Before confirming the list, they previously revealed the departures of four players: Kyle Feldt (St Helens Saints), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Chad Townsend (Sydney Roosters).

The club are yet to confirm their development list or players that are on train and trial contracts for next season.

Squad for 2025

Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Scott Drinkwater, Tom Duffy, Harrison Edwards, Coen Hess, Kaiden Lahrs, Karl Lawton, Zac Laybutt, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Kai O'Donnell, D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, Jaxon Purdue, Reece Robson, Jamal Shibasaki, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Viliami Vailea, and Semi Valemei

2020 NRL Nines - Day 2
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Kai O'Donnell of the Raiders passes the ball across during the match between the Rabbitohs and Raiders from Day 2 of the 2020 NRL Nines at HBF Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Cowboys 2025 Player Movements

2025 Gains
Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles, 2026), Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards, 2026)
2025 Losses
Kyle Feldt (St Helens Saints), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins), Jack Gosiewski (Brisbane Broncos), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), Chad Townsend (Sydney Roosters)
Re-Signed
Tom Chester (2025), Jake Clifford (2025), Reuben Cotter (2028), Tom Dearden (2029), Coen Hess (2027), Zac Laybutt (2025), Heilum Luki (2029), Sam McIntyre (2026), Thomas Mikaele (2027), Griffin Neame (2026), Semi Valemei (2025)
Off Contract 2025
Braidon BurnsTom ChesterJake CliffordRobert DerbyTom DuffyKaiden LahrsZac LaybuttD'Jazirhae Pua'AvaseJaxon PurdueReece RobsonJamal ShibasakiViliami VaileaSemi Valemei

 

Best 17 and full squad
1. Scott Drinkwater
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Viliami Vailea
4. Zac Laybutt
5. Tom Chester
6. Tom Dearden
7. Jake Clifford
8. Griffin Neame
9. Reece Robson
10. Coen Hess
11. Heilum Luki
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange
14. Karl Lawton
15. Sam McIntyre
16. Jason Taumalolo
17. Kai O'Donnell

Rest of squad
18. Braidon Burns
19. Robert Derby
20. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase
21. Harrison Edwards
22. Thomas Mikaele
23. Tom Duffy
24. Semi Valemei
25. Jaxon Purdue
26. Jamal Shibasaki
27. Kaiden Lahra
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.

2025 development list
1. Emarly Bitungane
2. Mason Kira