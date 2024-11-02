The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and promoted three young, impressive players to their Top 30 squad as they prepare for pre-season training.
In an announcement on Saturday, the club confirmed that Jaxon Purdue, Kaiden Lahrs and Jamal Shibasaki have been added to their Top 30 roster for next season, while Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles) and Kai O'Donnell (Super League) have also signed at the club.
Before confirming the list, they previously revealed the departures of four players: Kyle Feldt (St Helens Saints), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Chad Townsend (Sydney Roosters).
The club are yet to confirm their development list or players that are on train and trial contracts for next season.
Squad for 2025
Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden, Robert Derby, Scott Drinkwater, Tom Duffy, Harrison Edwards, Coen Hess, Kaiden Lahrs, Karl Lawton, Zac Laybutt, Heilum Luki, Sam McIntyre, Thomas Mikaele, Jeremiah Nanai, Griffin Neame, Kai O'Donnell, D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, Jaxon Purdue, Reece Robson, Jamal Shibasaki, Murray Taulagi, Jason Taumalolo, Viliami Vailea, and Semi Valemei
Cowboys 2025 Player Movements
|2025 Gains
|Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles, 2026), Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards, 2026)
|2025 Losses
|Kyle Feldt (St Helens Saints), Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins), Jack Gosiewski (Brisbane Broncos), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), Chad Townsend (Sydney Roosters)
|Re-Signed
|Tom Chester (2025), Jake Clifford (2025), Reuben Cotter (2028), Tom Dearden (2029), Coen Hess (2027), Zac Laybutt (2025), Heilum Luki (2029), Sam McIntyre (2026), Thomas Mikaele (2027), Griffin Neame (2026), Semi Valemei (2025)
|Off Contract 2025
|Braidon Burns, Tom Chester, Jake Clifford, Robert Derby, Tom Duffy, Kaiden Lahrs, Zac Laybutt, D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase, Jaxon Purdue, Reece Robson, Jamal Shibasaki, Viliami Vailea, Semi Valemei
Best 17 and full squad
1. Scott Drinkwater
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Viliami Vailea
4. Zac Laybutt
5. Tom Chester
6. Tom Dearden
7. Jake Clifford
8. Griffin Neame
9. Reece Robson
10. Coen Hess
11. Heilum Luki
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Reuben Cotter
Interchange
14. Karl Lawton
15. Sam McIntyre
16. Jason Taumalolo
17. Kai O'Donnell
Rest of squad
18. Braidon Burns
19. Robert Derby
20. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase
21. Harrison Edwards
22. Thomas Mikaele
23. Tom Duffy
24. Semi Valemei
25. Jaxon Purdue
26. Jamal Shibasaki
27. Kaiden Lahra
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Emarly Bitungane
2. Mason Kira