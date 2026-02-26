The battle for the future of NRL broadcasting rights is heating up, with a reported bold pitch from the Seven Network that could signal a return to some familiar traditions.

Channel Seven is preparing a significant bid in the league's next broadcast rights deal — a contest widely tipped to become a $4 billion showdown.

At the centre of its proposal is the potential revival of Monday night football, a timeslot that disappeared from the schedule after 2017.

For many supporters, Monday night footy offered a standalone stage to close out each round, and its return would mark a nostalgic shift back to what some consider the 'old ways' of the game's television era.

Seven Network's reported pitch may also include the coveted State of Origin series — one of Australian sport's premier events — which is currently held by Nine until 2027.

Nine also retains the rights to the NRL Grand Final through that same agreement, meaning any change would come as part of the next broadcast cycle.

Momentum around Seven's interest intensified following the announcement of its new Monday night panel show, Agenda Setters.

Should Seven secure rights to Monday night football, the live match coverage could flow directly into the new program, creating a powerful weekly rugby league double-header and strengthening the network's footy footprint.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys has confirmed that broadcast deal meetings have been pencilled into the calendar, with discussions expected to begin in Las Vegas this week.

Key powerbrokers will be in attendance in Sin City, including Peter V'landys and Andrew Abdo, alongside executives from Foxtel, Channel Nine and Channel Seven.

With the current agreement running through to 2027, the upcoming negotiations will determine how the competition is broadcast

in years to come, including scheduling, marquee events and weekly coverage arrangements.