Gold Coast Titans rookie Cooper Bai has avoided serious injury after being involved in a car accident earlier this week, with the club taking a cautious approach under the NRL's head injury protocols.

The 19-year-old was on his way to training at the Titans' Parkwood headquarters when the collision occurred, prompting concerns of a potential head knock. While Bai has since been cleared of major injury, he has been sidelined from training as a precaution and placed under the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down period.

Titans coach Josh Hannay confirmed the young forward was shaken but stressed the club was prioritising his welfare.

“He was a bit shaken up by it all… He is a young fella that just had his first accident,” Hannay told News Corp.

“He showed some post-accident symptoms so we've taken a really cautious approach with him and will look after him.”

Bai was a non-participant during Friday's opposed session, instead watching from the sidelines in sandals, with Hannay noting the rookie had been “a little bit off” in the days following the incident.

“He hasn't trained the last couple of days. He is a little bit ‘off' after it all,” Hannay added.

“Thankfully, it was relatively innocuous and he wasn't speeding or anything. It was a legitimate accident.”

The Titans expect Bai to return to full training ahead of the club's trial matches, with Hannay confident the forward will be available pending clearance.

“He will be back up and running in time for the trials.”

If Bai progresses through the protocols as expected, he is set to be available for Gold Coast's first trial against the Dolphins on February 12.