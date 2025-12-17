Off-contract St George Illawarra Dragons star Damien Cook didn't see a ton of success in 2025, but that hasn't swayed him from turning his new club around.

Cook says he's committed to staying at the club beyond 2026 and believes the Dragons must take more risks with their game plan if they are to break into the finals for the first time since 2018.

Cook has been one of the NRL's most consistent performers in the last decade, but the Dragons endured a difficult 2025 campaign, finishing 15th with just eight wins.

Ten of those 16 losses were by 10 points or less, underlining how competitive the Red V were despite their low ladder position.

That competitiveness has formed part of Cook's thinking as he heads into a crucial season for both his own future and the Dragons' trajectory.

“I'm still loving my footy, I'm still loving my training,” Cook told the Daily Telegraph.

“The time I fall out of love with footy is when it becomes a really hard job to do… but at the moment, I've still got a lot of goals, especially here at the Dragons.”

He admitted he has no interest in giving up on the Dragons.

“I want to keep moving this club in the right direction,” he said.

“I'm ready to go again.”

Cook's desire to stay beyond next season comes amid ongoing contract talks, with the veteran confirming he wants to continue his career at in Red V and help reverse the club's fortunes.