Former Panther, Warrior, Blue and Kangaroo Greg Alexander has stated that Roosters centre Joseph Manu should sit at the top of Redcliffe's shopping list ahead of their impending entrance to the NRL.

While Manu remains a contracted name in Sydney's east for the 2022 season, the Kiwi international is free to speak to suitors in the marketplace from November 1 this year.

Given the 25-year-old's flexibility throughout his six-year first-grade career, the man affectionately known as 'Brandy' held the view Manu could help the incoming franchise hit the ground running in 2023.

Speaking on SEN 1170, Alexander explained that when constructing a side from scratch it was vital to lockdown key position players before expanding on those that are paid to finish.

“First, you have to look at the players available and what positions you need to sure up first,” he exclaimed.

“What are your most important positions? Well, the ones that touch the ball the most for mine.

“I think you need a dummy-half, a half – whether it’s a halfback or a five-eighth, you certainly need someone to run the game, and you need a good fullback and front-rower.

“They’re the positions most important to teams.”

JOSEPH MANU

Centre Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.3

LB Assists 0.4

Tries

The premiership Panther also stated that scouting a player of Manu's calibre would prove to be a wise option as there is currently a dearth of worthy halfback options currently in the market.

“Looking through all the names, the halfback will be tough, there’s not an abundance of good halfbacks that can control the game,” Alexander said.

“That has me wondering … that will be the interesting selection."

Having filled multiple positions across the park during his more than 100 NRL appearances, Alexander suggested that the two-time premier could act as a swiss army knife for the yet to be admitted side.

“Joey Manu comes off contract, he could play in the halves, the centres or fullback, he could play anywhere," he continued.

“If I was in charge of Redcliffe he’s a player I’d be targeting.”

While the Waikato-born Manu remained a lock in Alexander's mind, another Kiwi was also likely to pique the Moreton bay-based side's interest.

“I think I’d go Joey Manu or Brandon Smith,” the said.

“Either one of those, if I had to make a choice out of those, there’s some other hookers around, so I’d go Joey Manu.”

Like his compatriot, Smith holds a contract for next season, but he can also commence formal discussions with rival clubs from the 1st of next month.

Recent reports have suggested that despite falling foul of the club's code of conduct, the hooker from Waiheke Island has an offer on the table to remain with the Storm beyond the cessation of 2022.

While an official announcement surrounding Redcliffe's inclusion to the competition is yet to be made, the tick of approval is set to be inked by the league at some stage prior to this Friday.