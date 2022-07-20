Until the official confirmation that Tim Sheens, Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah would be taking control of the Wests’ Tigers future, the club had been shrouded in chaos and uncertainty.

Now that things are far more certain, Sheens and Marshall are setting about fixing the damaging consequences of those weeks.

Top of the list – ensuring Parramatta forward Isaiah Papali’i is committed to his upcoming transfer to Concord after reports suggested the chaos was leading to a rethink about the three-year deal.

According to Sheens, Marshall didn’t hesitate to address the situation.

“Only in the last week or so, Benji rang him,” Sheens revealed on SEN Radio talking to Sportsday NSW.

“He told him the story before it even broke, and (Papali’i) was happy with that.

“I’m comfortable he’ll improve his game at this club, and that’s what it’s about.

“He’s financially stable here and he’s going to improve. There are a lot of things that help you improve – not just winning games.

“Parramatta is a strong club, I think his game has gotten better each year. My plan is to play an attacking game, so he’s going to get plenty of ball.”

A positive COVID diagnosis to interim coach Brett Kimmorley will see Sheens unofficially take the reins of the club in a caretaker capacity for this week's clash against the Cowboys in Townsville.

In more good news for Tigers fans, it’s been reported today that Benji Marshall has officially quit his media obligations, stating he wants to be fully focused on the task at hand, despite not being expected to start his tenure until November 1.