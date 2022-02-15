The shoulder that forced Nathan Cleary to struggle through the New South Wales Blues victory over Queensland and the NRL finals is causing issues once again.

Undergoing shoulder reconstruction surgery in mid-October last year to repair his torn labrum, the aim was always to return for Round 1.

On the Big Sports Breakfast, Danny Weidler has revealed that the opening round return may be in more doubt than first thought.

“He still hasn’t done any contact work, I spoke to him and he hasn’t started that part of it (recovery) yet which makes you wonder will he be okay for Round 1.”

“He will be aiming for that, but coming back from that you wouldn’t want to just push it in Round 1... with a long season ahead and Origin and all the other stuff."

With less than a month before the 2022 NRL season begins, it seems unwise for Penrith to rush him back without a proper pre-season and minimal contact .

Brian Sheeney (the NRL Physio on Twitter) stated that the usual recovery time for this kind of surgery is four-and-a-half to six months, with Kalyn Ponga recently returning after six.

Nathan Cleary will undergo shoulder reconstruction surgery (labral + rotator cuff repairs) next week. Usual recovery time of 4.5-6 months, a chance to be fit for Rd1 2022 in 5 months time. Some recent NRL recovery examples:

Thurston - 4.5 months

Croker - 5 months

Ponga - 6 months pic.twitter.com/TeNAl5nL9p — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) October 9, 2021

Unfortunately for Cleary and the Panthers, Round 1 will be around five months since Cleary's surgery.

While Penrith's success relies on Cleary playing in every game, he shouldn't be rushed back. The extra few weeks will be worth it if it means their captain has a healthy 2022.

The Panthers face the Manly Sea Eagles on Thursday 10th of March in the first game of 2022, while they will play pre-season trial games against the Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels in the lead up, with Cleary almost certainly not playing in either game.