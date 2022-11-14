South Sydney Rabbitohs star five-eighth Cody Walker is set to make his coaching debut while still playing with the Indigenous All Stars in 2023.

The All Stars game is set to be played in New Zealand for the first time next year, with the Maori and Indigenous sides set to do battle in Rotorua.

Walker, who is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, but according to all reports set to re-sign with the Redfern-based outfit, will likely be named captain of the Indigenous All Stars again next year.

The star, who has been involved in South Sydney's run of five straight preliminary finals, which also includes a grand final appearance against the Penrith Panthers in 2021, has been earmarked by many as a future coach, likely with South Sydney.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting he will get the chance to flex that muscle while still playing, with Walker set to assist new head coach Rod Griffiths during training in the lead-up to the game.

Griffiths, who coached the Newcastle Knights' NRLW side in 2022 - and led them to the premiership - is taking over from Laurie Daley, who has stood down from the role.

Daley said that Walker will turn into a good coach.

“There's some good young coaches coming through and Cody will be one of them,” Daley told the publication.

“Cody has got the ability. He's highly respected, he communicates well and he's got a great knowledge of the game. It's a tremendous move.

Walker has been earmarked as a Rabbitoh for life by South Sydney figures, and while he is yet to re-sign, it's understood the club see him as a community leader and possible coach down the track.