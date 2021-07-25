South Sydney Rabbitohs' star Cody Walker has told the club he isn't interested in a new deal until this year's premiership campaign comes to a close.

Fresh off guiding the cardinal and mertyle to a 60-22 victory over the New Zealand Warriors yesterday, Walker has decided he doesn't want any distractions in the lead-up to the finals.

According to a Phil Rothfield report in The Daily Telegraph, Walker has told his agent Warwick Wright and adviser Matt Rose to hold off on negotiations.

The South Sydney five-eighth, who has partnered Adam Reynolds in the halves with great success throughout the season, has the Rabbitohs sitting in third place on the table, snapping at the heals of premiership favourites the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

CODY WALKER

Five-eighth Rabbitohs 2021 SEASON AVG 1.4

Try Assists 0.6

Tries 83.7

Kick Metres

The 31-year-old is in his fifth season of first grade, and is closing in on 130 NRL appearances, while also having played for New South Wales, the Prime Minister's 13 and the Indigenous All Stars.

Signing his last contract at the end of the 2019 season, Walker's value has likely only gone up, and South Sydney will want to lock up their star on what is likely to be his final NRL contract as soon as possible.

With Adam Reynolds moving on to the Brisbane Broncos, Walker will become the experienced half in the team, set to guide the likes of Blake Taafe into first grade as South Sydney undergo a minor rebuild.

It's understood the Rabbitohs see Walker at the club beyond his playing days. That news makes it understandable Walker wouldn't be in a rush, despite the player transfer craziness happening all around him across the competition.

South Sydney's final six games will see them play five games against teams in the current top eight, setting up a difficult run towards the finals as they attempt to overthrow Penrith and Melbourne ahead of them for a minor premiership.