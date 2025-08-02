Dolphins-bound star outside back Selwyn Cobbo has revealed a move back to Brisbane could be on the horizon.

Currently at the Brisbane Broncos, it has been a difficult start to life under coach Michael Maguire for the former State of Origin winger and centre.

A powerhouse in the outside backs, Cobbo has failed to retain his spot in Maguire's side recently, although was recalled on the wing for the club's trouncing of the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday evening.

That came with both Jesse Arthars and Josiah Karapni being axed after last weekend's surprise loss to the Parramatta Eels.

Cobbo has already confirmed a switch of clubs for 2026, with the star to head up the highway to Redcliffe and join Kristian Woolf's outfit on a one-year deal.

There he will have to fight for a way into first-grade as well, with the first-choice back five of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Jack Bostock, Jake Averillo and Herbie Farnworth unlikely to be displaced without a serious change of standards in the pre-season.

Cobbo, who will be free to negotiate with rivals again from November 1 - including the Perth Bears ahead of their entry into the competition in 2027 - told AAP after the win against South Sydney that he hasn't shut the door on returning to the Broncos in the future.

"I guess I needed a change," Cobbo told the publication.

"With the salary cap, that's footy. You won't always get the team you always want to get.

"I will do one year at the Dolphins and who knows what happens, I could be back here in a couple of years. Right now, I just want to stay in this jersey and play consistent footy.

"I am excited for the journey for next year, but my head is here at the Broncos for this year and I want to try and get the trophy before I head off next year."

Cobbo's exit, which was confirmed some weeks ago now, came after concerns were raised about his willingness to ever consider a move away from Brisbane, given it leaves him closer to Cherbourg where he grew up.

Cobbo moved to put those concerns to bed, but his next contract still leaves him in the region, rather than weighing up a move to Sydney.

It's understood clubs from Sydney did at one point show interest in Cobbo, although the previous reports that he could attract seven figures fell well off the mark in line with his form over the last 12 months.